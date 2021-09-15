Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Sept. 7

10:15 a.m. Damond Drake, 47, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation

Wednesday, Sept. 8

10:59 a.m. Marty Johnston, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear; revocation of probation

Thursday, Sept. 9

2:08 a.m. Jeffrey Mendenhall, 47, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, public intoxication

11:45 a.m. Ethan McDaniel, 24, Garfield, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation, theft by receiving, failure to appear

3:11 p.m. Matthew Rains, 23, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, three failure to appear

Friday, Sept. 10

2:55 p.m. Brian O'Hagan, 59, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, revocation of probation; registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting

Saturday, Sept. 11

3:19 a.m. Jacqueline Riner, 37, Pea Ridge, by Lowell Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; failure to appear; tampering with physical evidence; two possession of a controlled substance; criminal conspiracy