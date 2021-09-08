Pea Ridge TIMES obituaries for Sept. 8, 2021

Jerry Ellingwood

Jerry Ellingwood, 78, of Pea Ridge, died Aug. 30, 2021, in Fayetteville. He was born Feb. 20, 1943, in Hattiesburg, Miss., to Charles and Arlene Ellingwood.

He was a diesel mechanic for Walmart and attended Boundless Grace Church. He also served in the United States Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie Ellingwood; three sisters, Pam, Sharon and Barbara; one great-grandson Jared Ingram.

Survivors are his wife Maxine Paxson; three daughters, Teresa Ward, Margarete Ingram and Melissa Heeney; siblings, Charles Ellingwood and Patricia Holt; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in the Assembly of God Church in Pea Ridge.

Interment followed in the Walnut Hill Cemetery, Garfield.

Arrangements were by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

Online condolences to: www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Jackie 'Jack' Wayne Kelly

Jackie "Jack" Wayne Kelly, 90, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Promenade Health and Rehab in Rogers. He was born Nov. 3, 1930, in Beeville, Texas, to William Pearl Kelly and Virginia Audry Leach Kelly.

When he was a young boy, the family moved to Rogers, Ark. ,where his parents owned and operated the Kelly Neon Sign Company. In 1948, he graduated from Rogers High School. That year he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Kodiak, Alaska. On July 4, 1949, he married his childhood sweetheart, Imogene Smith. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, they moved to northern California and Jack went to work for the University of California at Berkeley. He was contracted out to the Atomic Energy Commission and worked for Lawrence Radiation Laboratories in Livermore, Calif., for 16 years.

In 1968, they moved back to the family farm outside of Rogers, Ark. For a few years he was part owner of Prairie Creek Electric, but after two years switched to real estate and worked for Cooper Communities. In January of 1975, his first wife passed from breast cancer. Later in '75 he got his securities license and became a stockbroker for UMIC Securities in Memphis, Tenn.

He later met and married his second wife, Irene Shepherd on Nov. 4, 1976, in Memphis, Tenn. They moved to New York City where they both worked for Donald Sheldon & Co. at No. 1 Wall Street. After a short stint there, they decided to move back to Arkansas. In the early '80s, he went back to work for Cooper Communities until the summer of 1990. Later that year, he started a successful home-based business that he enjoyed for the next 25 plus years, until he was forced to retire because of health.

He was an avid lover of animals and especially close to his heart were horses. This love he passed on to his daughter and they spent many years training and showing horses together. They also worked together on the annual Pea Ridge Mule jump until her passing in 2015. He loved anything outdoors, such as hunting and fishing when he was younger and these were the special times he spent with his son Randy, who he lost in 2013.

Kelly served on the Pea Ridge City Council for a few years and enjoyed the time he served.

He was a 32nd degree Mason with the Washington Lodge No. 1, which was important to him because his father was also a Mason with Lodge No. 1. He was a member of the Westside Baptist Church for the last 14 years and he had a tremendous love for his church and church family, But above all he loved the Lord.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Imogene Robelta Smith; a son, Randy Kelly; a daughter, Joyce Yvonne Mader; his step-father Joe Wylie; and a sister, Dorothy Parker.

Survivors are his wife, Irene Kelly of the home; siblings, Sonny Kelly of Missouri, Margie Hensley of Texas, Barbara Kelly of Bentonville, Ark., and Linda Kelly of Broken Arrow, Okla.; son-in-law, Bob Mader of Rogers, Ark.; five grandchildren, Patience Pierce (Chris), Bethany Mader, Anthony Mader, Shanna Hoey (Joey) and Megan Kelly; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Westside Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Tucks Chapel Cemetery in Rogers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society For Animals, 407 E. Nursury Rd., Rogers, AR 72758 or The Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Dell Fort Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32256.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Bradley John Evans

Bradley John Evans, 33, of Pea Ridge died Aug. 30, 2021, in his home. He was born Feb. 21, 1988, in Eureka Springs, Ark., to Robert Lee Evans and Kathy Marie Sanders Evans.

He graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 2006 and was employed by ENCORE Building Products. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning, making people laugh, loved music, going to the river and hunting arrowheads.

He attended Messiah Lutheran Church in Pea Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Rick Blevins; maternal grandparents, Herman and Betty Sanders; aunt, Linda Whitaker; and two great-aunts, Martha Escue and Billie Escue.

Survivors are his mother, Kathy Blevins of Pea Ridge; father, Robert Evans of Russellville; sister, Amanda Trammell of Pea Ridge; two nephews, Seth Trammel of Springdale and Adam Trammell of Joplin, Mo.; and niece, Rebecca Trammell of Joplin, Mo.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Service was 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Messiah Lutheran Church in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Ryland Eugene McDonald

Ryland Eugene McDonald, 2, of Garfield, Ark., died Aug. 23, 2021, in Rogers, Ark. He was born June 11, 2019, in Amarillo, Texas, to Bre'Yana Sawyer and Brady McDonald.

He loved to listen to music and dance with his PaPa, sing and snuggle with his Maymee and make silly faces and give lots a loves to his Mommy. He had his favorite blanket and pillow and loved to learn, he worked YouTube Kids like a pro. Ryland knew the words and had the moves down to all of his favorite songs, one being Wheels on the Bus. Ryland's love, smile and laugh are forever in our hearts.

Survivors are his parents; maternal grandparents, Bren and Fred Kyte of Garfield, Ark.; maternal grandfather, Sean Rokey of Topeka, Kan.; paternal grandmother, Angeleen McDonald of Amarillo, Texas; paternal grandfather, Randy McDonald of Amarillo, Texas; maternal great- grandmother, Denise Kyte of Cimarron, Kan.; maternal great-grandfather, Joe Kyte of Wichita, Kan.; and maternal great-great-grandmother, Elaine Morton of Dodge City, Kan.

The service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/baby-rylands-funeral?qid=ebf049e63fa1e0a76c259f73cae6be4f .

To sign the online guest book please visit: www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

Ruby Mae Nordgren

Ruby Mae Nordgren, 88, died on Aug. 27, 2021, due to illness complications. She was born June 19, 1933, in Alcester (Union County), S.D., to Herman and Jennie Ahrens.

She lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife, grandmother and friend. She loved to participate in yard sales, attending church, playing cards with friends, watching TV game shows and sharing ice cream with her beloved dog, Gracie.

She was a member of the Register Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Arthur Nordgren of 31 years and Richard Waterman of 18 years; daughter, Susan Smith; parents, Herman and Jennie Ahrens; brother, Harry Ahrens; two infant granddaughters, Anita and Kayla; and one infant great-granddaughter, Sophie Mae.

Survivors are her children, Angela (David) Nuno of Pea Ridge, Ark., Jody (John "Freddie") Rushing of Statesboro, Ga., Bobbi Allen (Howard McClure) of Statesboro, Ga., Steven (Michelle) Gabel of Elk Point, S.D., Teresa (Robert) Book of Akron Iowa, and Gerri (Gerald) Day of Canton, S.D.; sisters, Irene Gabel, Rosie Hoffman of Akron, Iowa, and Mary Archer of Henderson, N.C.; 17 grandchildren; 28 great- grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro, Ga.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, with Pastor Jim Correll officiating.

It will be immediately followed by a family graveside burial at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga.

Due to covid, masks will be required.

Pallbearers will be Nicolas Nuno, John "Tres" Rushing, Marcos Nuno, Andrew Holt, Chris Huettmann and Timmy Rushing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Register Baptist Church, 8 Church St., Register, GA 30452 or The Salvation Army www.give.salvationarmyusa.org.

Evelyn D. Ogle, 96, of Garfield, died Aug. 30, 2021. She was born Aug. 31, 1924

Survivors are her children, Dennis Ogle, David Ogle and Donna Frost; brother, Noel "Sonny" Pedro; sister, Noreen Shaw; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 1-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Bentonville SDA CHurch.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, in Bentonville SDA Church.

Burial was in Ruddick Cemetery.

Services were under the direction of Rollins Funeral Home.