Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Sept. 13
Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, baby carrots w/ ranch, fresh fruit or diced pears, milk
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Breakfast: Fruit parfait, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, garden salad, seasoned corn, salsa, fresh fruit or frozen juice cup, milk
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, fresh fruit or mixed fruit, milk
Thursday, Sept. 16
Breakfast: French toast sticks, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cuban or turkey sandwich, lettuce/tomato, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit or applesauce, milk
Friday, Sept. 17
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, spinach salad, celery sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Pre-Kindergarten-12th^$1.70
• Reduced student^$0.30
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Pre-Kindergarten-6th-grade^$2.30
• Seventh-12th-grade^$2.55
• Reduced student (all grades)^$0.40
• Adults^$3.75