Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Sept. 13

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, baby carrots w/ ranch, fresh fruit or diced pears, milk

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Breakfast: Fruit parfait, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, garden salad, seasoned corn, salsa, fresh fruit or frozen juice cup, milk

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, fresh fruit or mixed fruit, milk

Thursday, Sept. 16

Breakfast: French toast sticks, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cuban or turkey sandwich, lettuce/tomato, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit or applesauce, milk

Friday, Sept. 17

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, spinach salad, celery sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.