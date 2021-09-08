Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept.

September 8, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

10:23 p.m. A resident of West Pickens Road reported a 17-year-old female missing. Police listed the youth into ACIC/NCIC. The youth was still missing as of Sept. 6.

Monday, Aug. 30

6 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Washburn Drive for a death investigation. There was no foul play suspected.

2:01 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police served a warrant from Elm Springs on Brandon L. Getz, 29, Bentonville.

3:55 p.m. Police received a report of vandalism at City Park.

4:04 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Terri Jo Rutherford, 41, Elkins, in connection with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver Sch. 1 or 2; possession of a controlled substance meth or cocaine; possession of a controlled substance Sch. 2; possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; littering and no insurance.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

9:09 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Brandon Oliver Moss, 31, Rogers, in connection with possession of Sch. 1 or 2; driving on suspended license (not DWI); failure to register vehicle; no proof of insurance and a warrant from Pea Ridge.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

7:58 a.m. Police were dispatched to the Middle School in reference to a child crossing the street in the cross walk had been struck by a vehicle. As a result of the investigation, police contacted the child and the driver of the vehicle. The child was not injured and no charges were pursued on the driver of the truck.

