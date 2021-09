Lady Blackhawks sweep away Siloam Springs

Monday, Aug. 30

vs. Oakdale

7B W (2-0)

7A L (1-2)

vs. Alma

JV (18-25, 20-25)

• McKyah Lipscomb, 3 kills

• Trinity Fox, 3 aces

Varsity (25-9, 28-26, 27-25)

• Sydney Spears, 11 kills

• Lauren Wright, 11 kills

Tuesday, Aug. 31

vs. Harrison

A (25-19, 8-25, 10-15)

• Hailee Willey, 7 kills

• Kasey Goldberg and Darby Burnett, 3 kills

JV (9-25, 8-25)

Varsity (26-24, 25-18, 23-25, 14-25, 15-10)

• Sydney Spears, 18 kills

• Lauren Wright, 15 kills

• Izzy Smith, 4 kills

• Dallice White, 3 kills

7 L (0-2)

B L (0-2)

Thursday, Sept. 2

vs. Fayetteville White

A (26-24, 25-17)

• Kasey Goldberg, 8 kills

• Darby Burnett, 3 aces

v. Siloam

JV (10-25, 26-24, 9-15)

• Natalie Graham, 2 aces, 2 kills

• McKyah Lipscomb, 2 kills

Varsity (25-11, 25-22, 25-21)

• Sydney Spears, 11 kills

• Nalea Holliday, 4 aces

• Maddie Peterson, 3 aces

vs. Elmwood

7B L (0-1)

7A L (0-2)

B L (0-2)

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Pea Ridge sophomore Leah Telgemeier gets ready to serve Thursday at Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Pea Ridge senior Lauren Wright digs up a ball during Thursday's match at Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Pea Ridge senior Dallice White works at the net against Siloam Springs on Thursday. Pea Ridge swept the Lady Panthers 3-0.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Pea Ridge sophomore Leah Telgemeier (right) serves as seniors Nalea Holiday and Lauren Wright look on during Thursday's game at Siloam Springs. Pea Ridge swept Siloam Springs 3-0.