Junior High Cross Country girls

The Jr. High Lady Blackhawk cross country team is coached by Heather Wade, Nico Hall and Adam Gibby and includes seventh-grader Jeniffer Burhus; eighth-graders Bailey Walker, Brenna Walker, Marlow Kelly, Sadie Christenson, Chaselynn Jocabson, Abby Lee, Becca Murray, Kennedy Fox, Brianna Trammel, Isabelle Etzkorn, Ashlyn Henson, Gracie Keene, Zoey Hinjosa, Zoey Timmons and Wrynlee Nichols; and ninth-graders Emily Scott and Arianna Key.