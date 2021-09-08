'Good practices' slow spread of covid

Pea Ridge School District covid-19 reporting data:
*For the Week Ending^Aug. 20^Aug. 25^Aug. 26^Aug. 30^Sept. 1^Sept. 2^Sept. 4
^Enrolled Students:^2,322^2,322^2,322^2,319^2,320^2,320^2,309
^Staff Members:^287^287^287^287^287^287^287
Current Positive Cases
^Students^16^25^31^28^33^34^33
^Staff^X^X^X^X^X^X^X
Currently quarantining
^Students^62^231^275^238^260^262^232
^Staff^X^X^X^X^X^11^11
School District^Cumulative cases of covid-19^26^44^51^68^74^79^87
- Numbers reflect total cases for the 2021-22 school year
*Numbers less than 5 will not be represented with an "X"
Editor's note: Information from the Pea Ridge School District website.