'Good practices' slow spread of covid

Pea Ridge School District covid-19 reporting data:

*For the Week Ending^Aug. 20^Aug. 25^Aug. 26^Aug. 30^Sept. 1^Sept. 2^Sept. 4

^Enrolled Students:^2,322^2,322^2,322^2,319^2,320^2,320^2,309

^Staff Members:^287^287^287^287^287^287^287

Current Positive Cases

^Students^16^25^31^28^33^34^33

^Staff^X^X^X^X^X^X^X

Currently quarantining

^Students^62^231^275^238^260^262^232

^Staff^X^X^X^X^X^11^11

School District^Cumulative cases of covid-19^26^44^51^68^74^79^87

Numbers reflect total cases for the 2021-22 school year

*Numbers less than 5 will not be represented with an "X"

•••

Editor's note: Information from the Pea Ridge School District website.