Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, August 24

Jerome Steven Carter, 60, driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, nol prossed

Jade S. Erwin, 31, texting while driving, guilty

Benjamin A. Fenton, 38, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Dustin E. Hicks, 40, driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; possession of open container in vehicle, nol prossed; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Connor R. Lammey, 19, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession drug paraphernalia, nol prossed; improper headlights, guilty

Larry Allen Lyman, 47, failure to appear, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; possession of open container in vehicle, nol prossed; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Marcus M. Medina, 41, violation of a no contact order, guilty

Tiffany C. Moore, 29, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Lacy N. New, 36, disorderly conduct, guilty

Kathy M. Rice, 37, assault, nol prossed; criminal mischief, nol prossed

Christopher Shaun Riley, 43, no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed

Kendall R. Shelley, 34, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; obstruction of government operations, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; assault on family or household member, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; violation of a no contact order, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; criminal trespass, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; assault on family or household member, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; domestic battery, guilty; endangering welfare of a minor, guilty; endangering welfare of a minor, guilty; violation of a no contact order, guilty

Michael D. Vigil, 55, fictitious vehicle license, nol prossed; failure to register or transfer, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty