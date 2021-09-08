Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Building Permits

September 8, 2021 at 10:20 a.m.

August 2021

Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value

Joseph Stevens^2221 Hopkins^$1,071.00^$331,580

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^364 Hall Avenue^$2,961.99^$235,463

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^332 Hall Avenue^$2,934.99^$224,595

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^300 Hall Avenue^$2,991.99^$247,538

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^300 Fox Circle^$2,904.99^$212,882

Clements Homes Inc.^608 Ross Salvage^$3,026.99^$261,303

Clements Homes Inc.^809 Macdonald Drive^$2,869.99^$198,634

Clements Homes Inc.^1903 Tull Drive^$2,854.99^$271,567

Clements Homes Inc.^807 Macdonald Drive^$2,886.99^$205,517

Doug Sperber^108 Dobson Street^$933.00^$283,400

Doug Sperber^200 Dobson Street^$933.00^$283,400

Doug Sperber^305 Dobson Street^$963.00^$295,234

Doug Sperber^908 Taylor Lane^$901.00^$270,842

Doug Sperber^308 Dobson Street^$963.00^$295,234

Bauman Construction LLC^112 Dobson Street^$881.00^$262,873

Bauman Construction LLC^212 Dobson Street^$903.00^$271,325

Bauman Construction LLC^900 Taylor Lane^$863.00^$295,234

Bauman Construction LLC^205 Dobson Street^$913.00^$275,310

Bauman Construction LLC^304 Wilson Blvd.^$933.00^$283,400

C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1805 Abbott Lane^$1,001.00^$310,811

C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1804 Abbott Lane^$1,031.00^$322,040

C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1808 Abbott Lane^$976.00^$300,064

C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1812 Abbott Lane^$926.00^$280,140

C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1809 Bergman Road^$993.00^$307,913

C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1805 Bergman Road^$976.00^$300,064

C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1801 Bergman Road^$1,016.00^$316,003

Homes By Roth^1419 Lee Street^$1,013.00^$315,641

^Total Permits for Type:^27

^Total Fees for Type:^$41,721.92

^Total Const. Value for Type:^$7,458,007

Print Headline: Building Permits

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT