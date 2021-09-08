Building Permits

August 2021
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Joseph Stevens^2221 Hopkins^$1,071.00^$331,580
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^364 Hall Avenue^$2,961.99^$235,463
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^332 Hall Avenue^$2,934.99^$224,595
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^300 Hall Avenue^$2,991.99^$247,538
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^300 Fox Circle^$2,904.99^$212,882
Clements Homes Inc.^608 Ross Salvage^$3,026.99^$261,303
Clements Homes Inc.^809 Macdonald Drive^$2,869.99^$198,634
Clements Homes Inc.^1903 Tull Drive^$2,854.99^$271,567
Clements Homes Inc.^807 Macdonald Drive^$2,886.99^$205,517
Doug Sperber^108 Dobson Street^$933.00^$283,400
Doug Sperber^200 Dobson Street^$933.00^$283,400
Doug Sperber^305 Dobson Street^$963.00^$295,234
Doug Sperber^908 Taylor Lane^$901.00^$270,842
Doug Sperber^308 Dobson Street^$963.00^$295,234
Bauman Construction LLC^112 Dobson Street^$881.00^$262,873
Bauman Construction LLC^212 Dobson Street^$903.00^$271,325
Bauman Construction LLC^900 Taylor Lane^$863.00^$295,234
Bauman Construction LLC^205 Dobson Street^$913.00^$275,310
Bauman Construction LLC^304 Wilson Blvd.^$933.00^$283,400
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1805 Abbott Lane^$1,001.00^$310,811
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1804 Abbott Lane^$1,031.00^$322,040
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1808 Abbott Lane^$976.00^$300,064
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1812 Abbott Lane^$926.00^$280,140
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1809 Bergman Road^$993.00^$307,913
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1805 Bergman Road^$976.00^$300,064
C-3 Custom Homes LLC^1801 Bergman Road^$1,016.00^$316,003
Homes By Roth^1419 Lee Street^$1,013.00^$315,641
^Total Permits for Type:^27
^Total Fees for Type:^$41,721.92
^Total Const. Value for Type:^$7,458,007