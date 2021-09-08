Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Aug. 31

12:41 a.m. Terri Rutherford, 41, Elkins, by Pea Ridge Police, two possession of drug paraphernalia; two possession of controlled substance Sch. 1,2 meth/cocaine ; possession of Sch. 6; possession Sch. 1 or 2 that is not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver; littering; insurance required (no liability insurance)

Wednesday, Sept. 1

12:09 a.m. Brandon Oliver Moss, 31, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked driver's license; false evidence of title or registration; possession of controlled substance Sch. 1,2 not meth/cocaine; failure to appear from Benton County; insurance required

10:01 a.m. Alexander Nicholas Lawhon, 28, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, public intoxication

6:27 p.m. Christopher Adam Dixon, 24, Pea Ridge, by Bella Vista Police, two contempt of court; driving with suspended driver's license; two failure to appear; seatbelt violation; insurance requirement

Sunday, Sept. 5

10:48 p.m. Travis Justin Jones, 41, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battery