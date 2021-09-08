No headline

Chart courtesy of Pea Ridge School District

Daily positive reported cases: blue line represents students; red line represents staff. School superintendent Keith Martin said 1.4% of the students have tested positive. He said the number of staff has varied from 1 to 4 persons and has either remained constant or fallen by 50%. "We're not seeing that same trend with our students," Martin said.

Chart courtesy of Pea Ridge School District

Pea Ridge School District quarantined students. Blue line represents students quarantined from school exposure. Red line represents students quarantined from outside of school exposure. "There are two types of quarantine we're doing," school superintendent Keith Martin said. The blue line is through close contact tracing. The red line is from information received from the health department. See the online edition of The TIMES for all the charts and information.

Chart courtesy of Pea Ridge School District

Percentage of students, per school building, reported absent due to quarantine as of Sept. 1, 2021. School superintendent Keith Martin said the numbers at the schools have varied with the Middle School having the highest numbers when the chart was created. He said the high school and junior high school had "swapped places over the past two weeks." He said there are about 11% of students absent.

Chart courtesy of Pea Ridge School District

Pea Ridge School District comparison from 2020 to 2021; blue line represents the 2020-2021 school year; red line represents the 2021-2022 school year.

Chart courtesy of Pea Ridge School District

Percentage of students quarantined compared with other northwest Arkansas school districts. Purple line represents districts that do not have a mask police; green represents districts which have a mask policy. School superintendent Keith Martin said 7.46% is "a huge percent of our studeents who are not being served here at our campus."