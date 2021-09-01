Winn joins Blackhawk football captains

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Blackhawk football captains Friday night were No. 58 Clay Sebree, No. 2 Joe Adams, No. 83 Justin Blount and No. 8 Trevor Blair and honorary captain, Dayton Winn, 2013 PRHS graduate.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Former Blackhawk Dayton Winn, right, joined the captains of the 2021 Blackhawks as honorary captain for the coin toss. Winn, a 2013 graduate of Pea Ridge High School, played football for Hendrix College from which he graduated in 2017, played professional football for Copenhagen Towers in Denmark for two years, then played for the Porvoon Butchers in Finland. Retired from pro football, Winn now works for Wal-Mart.