Stein named Jr. High principal

Beth Stein was named interim principal at Pea Ridge Junior High School Monday.

Stein, employed with Pea Ridge Schools since 2013, has served as assistant principal for the past year.

She was named interim principal in the wake of the resignation of Dr. Bryan Appleton, who was entering his third year in Pea Ridge. He gave his letter of resignation to superintendent Keith Martin Saturday, Aug. 28, one day after the arts academy board voted unanimously to hire him during a special meeting.

Appleton was hired by Arkansas Arts Academy Friday, Aug. 27. She will serve as interim principal for the first semester.

"Right now is not the time to be looking for a replacement; we'll look at that after Christmas," Martin said.

"I am pleased to announce that Beth Stein will be the interim principal at Pea Ridge Junior High effective immediately. She will fill the opening created by the departure of Dr. Bryan Appleton," Martin wrote in a prepared statement. "We thank Dr. Appleton for his dedication and wish him the best. As you know, Mrs. Stein has served as assistant principal at Pea Ridge Junior High, and her assuming the interim role will give us stability and continuity as we continue with the school year.

"Mrs. Stein has been a contributing and committed Pea Ridge staff member since 2013. Her work ethic, leadership skills, and commitment to Pea Ridge Schools will ensure that the students, staff, parents, and community are served well during her appointment as the Interim Principal of Pea Ridge Junior High."

"We look forward to working with and supporting Mrs. Stein with this tremendous leadership opportunity," Martin said.

Stein, who started teaching sixth grade science in Pea Ridge in 2013, taught seventh grade science and STEM, drama, gifted/talented, eighth-grade history, literacy and humanities. She was a master teacher for four years and then assistant principal for one.

She earned her bachelor's degree from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan., and her master's from Arkansas State University. She taught for three years in the Kansas City area for three years before moving to Pea Ridge.

She and her husband, Jon, have four children.

Tony Travis, currently serving as athletic / activities director, will serve as assistant principal, too. Trent Lloyd serves as assistant athletic/activities director and will help with those responsibilities.

Travis served as football coach at Pea Ridge from 2009-2015, and for three and a half of those years was athletic director, then went to Rogers Heritage for three years. He returned to Pea Ridge as assistant principal for the Middle School in 2019 and was appointed AD the following year.

Dr. Bryan Appleton