TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge High School Blackhawk cross country men’s team won the state championship for 4A at the state meet Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Hot Springs. They were presented with their state rings during half-time of the football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The cross country teams are coached by Heather Wade assisted by Adam Gibby, Nico Hall and volunteer assistant Emily Spears. Team members include Cross Country seniors Layton Powell, Levi Schultz, Josiah Small, Boston Spears, Kyle Telgemeier, Iain Mulliken and juniors Harley Nunley, Joseph Peal and Eli Wiggins.

Print Headline: State rings presented

