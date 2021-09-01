Spanish lessons offered

Are you learning Spanish and need a community to practice?

¿Estás aprendiendo inglès y necesitas una comunidad para practicar?

Come learn with us!

¡Ven a aprender con nosotros!

The Pea Ridge Community Library is starting a Spanish-English Conversation Group to help native-English and native-Spanish speakers practice new language skills. Meetings will be on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m. at the Pea Ridge Community Library. Join the Spanish-English Conversation Group on Facebook to stay updated on conversation topics, meeting updates, and more.

See you soon!

•••

Editor's note: Ashdon Wilson is the media director of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.