Six rezone requests before city

Six parcels will be introduced for rezoning consideration at a public hearing as the first item of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting which begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. The public hearing provides an opportunity for persons to comment on the rezoning application.

Each of the rezone requests and two more items of business, will be considered by Planning Commission members.

Items being presented to the Planning Commission are:

• Rezone A-1 to R-1 2.25 acres, 772 W. Pickens Rd., by Jason Dixon;

• Rezone A-1 to R-1 2.5 acres, 15689 Easterling Rd., by Greg Mathes;

• Rezone A-1 to R-2MF 4.3 acres, Patton Street, by Jason Ingalls;

• Rezone R-2MF to R-3MF 3.96 acres, Weston Street, King Lane, by Jason Ingalls;

• Rezone A-1 to R-2MF 5.82 acres, Lee Town Road, by Kinley Miller;

• Rezone A-1 to R-3MF 14.04 acres, Lee Town Road, by Kinley Miller.

Items not presented at the public hearing, but considered during the meeting are:

• Lot Split, Greer Street, by Delores Wilkerson; and

• Preliminary plat, Rolling Meadows, 170 Lots, by Jorgensen Engineering.

The meeting, held in the courtroom of City Hall, is open to the public.