School personnel longevity recognized

by Annette Beard | September 1, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.
Honored for 10 years of service to the Pea Ridge School District were Amber Bowen, Cathy Caudle, Valerie Hooten, Olivia Laine, Trent Loyd, Michael Patton, Jessica Woods, Tisha Jordan, Cameron McNabb and Brandy O&#x2019;Dell.

School personnel honored for years of service recently included:

10 years of service: Amber Bowen, Helena "Cathy" Caudle, Valerie Hooten, Olivia Laine, Trent Loyd, Michael Patton, Jessica Woods, Tisha Jordan, Cameron McNabb and Brandy O'Dell;

20 years of service: Misty Harris, Michael Harrod, Holly Dayberry, Sheila Eoff, Mary Simpkins, Cheryl Tillman, Nancy Townsend and Donna Lillard; and

30 years of service: Joyce Raymer and Donna Whitted.

