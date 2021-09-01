School personnel longevity recognized

School personnel honored for years of service recently included:

10 years of service: Amber Bowen, Helena "Cathy" Caudle, Valerie Hooten, Olivia Laine, Trent Loyd, Michael Patton, Jessica Woods, Tisha Jordan, Cameron McNabb and Brandy O'Dell;

20 years of service: Misty Harris, Michael Harrod, Holly Dayberry, Sheila Eoff, Mary Simpkins, Cheryl Tillman, Nancy Townsend and Donna Lillard; and

30 years of service: Joyce Raymer and Donna Whitted.

