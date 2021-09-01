Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 35

Thursday, Sept. 2, 1971

Two accidents that occurred at approximately the same time in the Pea Ridge area late Wednesday evening of last week resulted in considerable property damage, the issuance of a ticket to one driver and personal injuries to the driver and his wife in the other vehicle.

Amy Talbot, 4, daughter of Bank of Pea Ridge president Jim Talbot and his wife, was honored at the Miss Bentonville High School Pageant.

The Pea Ridge Canning Company announced it is still accepting applications for employees.

Barry County, Mo., coroner Doyle Williamson of Cassville said there is no new evidence in the death of a young man in a Seligman mobile home fire Aug. 21.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 35

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 1981

Benton County Judge A.E. Norwood accepted an invitation to address the Battlefield Area Business Association Sept. 28 in Garfield.

In an emergency meeting, the Little Flock City Council voted to petition the Benton County Quorum Court to declare the town a subordinate service district and levee a $15 fee per household per year to provide ambulance support by means of a contract with the city of Rogers.

Mr. and Mrs. Bill Clark, residents on Freedom Road near Garfield reported the grader operator for their road had told them he had been instructed to spread the grader banks from the edges of the roads into the middle of the roads throughout the county The Clarks are concerned this will leave large rocks in the middle of the roads and cause car damage.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 35

Thursday, Aug. 29, 1991

Pea Ridge Blackhawk Coach Kevin Miller believes that his 1991 football team has a good chance at a district championship but says everything must fall into place.

Jim Gott, the superintendent of the Pea Ridge National Military Park said he hopes that last weekend's open house will become an annual event. The event was in observance of the National Park Service's 75th anniversary and featured native crafts, music and Civil War military re-enactments.

Mayor Mary Rogers and members of the Pea Ridge City Council were given copies of petitions containing the names of people who urged the city officials to resign immediately.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 35

Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2001

In a busy meeting Tuesday, the Pea Ridge City Council appointed several new board members and accepted the final plat for a 28-lot subdivision. Louise David was appointed to the Library Board. Dr. Karen Sherman and Steve Bloxham were appointed to the Planning Commission.

The Pea Ridge Planning Commission denied a rezoning request at a special meeting Tuesday. Mrs. J.W. Ellington requested a zoning change for 124 W. Pickens Rd. from agricultural to commercial. A home and garden sit on the one-acre lot across Ark. Hwy. 94 from the high school.

Formal charges were filed last Monday against three men accused of kidnapping, beating, stabbing and leaving to die an Enid, Okla., man in a wooded area in Benton County.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 35

Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2011

Two emergency medical technicians rushed to a cove on Beaver Lake Saturday morning. There, in the quiet cove, floated a pontoon. A man was floating in the water. The incident was a training session for emergency personnel with Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire-EMS Department.

Some door-to-door salesmen were denied a city permit recently after numerous residents complained about them. Kevin Radebaugh with Vivent Home Security purchased a two-day business permit on Friday, Aug. 19. Radebaugh, 29, of Utah, and three other men were listed on the permit to go door to door attempting to sell their product.

A 'Meet the Pharmacist' event was held at Collier Drug with Mel Collier; Rich Harris, senior vice president of Community First Bank,; Melody Martins, senior vice president of CFB; Alyssa Manuel, new accounts; Sheryl Rose, pharmacist; and Traci Farrah, account marketing director for Collier's.