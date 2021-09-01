Pea Ridge TIMES obituaries for Sept. 1, 2021

Diane Bloxham

Diane Bloxham, 78, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Aug. 24, 2021, after battling non-small cell lung cancer. She was born on Jan. 16, 1943, in Coffeeville, Kan.

She grew up in Kansas and Iowa and later moved to Arkansas. She worked at the Benton County Daily Record until 2001.

On Nov. 5, 2005, she married Neil Bloxham. Together they enjoyed gambling, traveling, and riding motorcycles. Diane will be remembered for her talented sewing, love of flowers, and feeding hummingbirds in her backyard.

Survivors are her husband of 15 years, Neil of Pea Ridge, Arkansas; her children: Danette Rasmussen, Darla Jacobs, and Debra Barry; her stepchildren: Christine Skaggs, Steven Bloxham, and Kathryn Bohannan; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside service is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Buttram Chapel Cemetery.

No visitation.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a charity of choice.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Lois Jean Brannon

Lois Jean Brannon, 76, died Aug. 23, 2021, in Rogers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rogers. She was born in Albuquerque, N.M., on Feb. 13, 1945, to Jesse Calvin and Bonnie Lois Callahan.

Survivors are her husband, Richard "Lynn" Brannon of the home; her beloved babies, Daisy, Gypsy and Fred; children, Mike Baker and wife Amy of Pea Ridge, Shannon Keck and John Williams of Rogers; grandchildren, Daniel Baker (Nikki Kent) of Bella Vista, Ivan Worley of Pea Ridge, Will Worley of Centerton, Amber Beard of Durham, England, Cameron and Levi Keck of Rogers; great-grandchildren, Aurora and Weston Worley of Rogers; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers.

Memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, in Rollins Funeral Home.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Rogers Humane Society, 402 E. Nursery Rd., Rogers, AR, 72758.

Arrangements are by Rollins Funeral Home, Rogers, Ark. Online condolence can be made at: www.rollinsfuneral.com.

Charles Crabtree

Charles Crabtree, 82, a native of Pea Ridge, died Thursday in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

He was a graduate of Pea Ridge High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves at Fort Chaffee.

Charles retired from The Boeing Company in Wichita, Kansas, and attended Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.

He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Dovie, and sisters Edna and Nadine.

Survivors are his wife, Alice, his bride of 54 years; daughters Teresa and Kim; Teresa's husband, Ed; grandchildren Elizabeth, Hope and Jonah; sisters, Emma Lou and Mary Jo; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 1, 2021, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St., Rogers.

Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Sept. 2, 2021, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 1209 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pea Ridge High School Alumni Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 1111, Pea Ridge, AR 72751; or Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 N.E. Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Lucy May Patterson

Lucy May Patterson, 80, of Pea Ridge, Arkansas died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in her home. She was born March 29, 1941, in Poinsett County, Ark., to James Allen Prysock and Lydia Lee Smith Prysock.

She was a homemaker and married Jack Patterson Jan. 14, 1959, in Bell, Calif. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, quilting, decorating cakes and loved her family very much. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge and served in the bus and childrens ministry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Willis, Clifford, James and Clifton Prysock, Geneva Carter and Betty Perez.

Survivors are her husband, Jack of the home; four daughters, Pam Easterling (Randy) of Pea Ridge, Jacqueline McDonald (Tom) of Jane, Mo., Cynthia Perry (Kevin) of Bentonville and Tracey Pillaro of Lowell; a brother, L.D. Prysock of Lovington, N.M.; grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Sarah, Chelsea, Jordan, Devon and Avery; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. before the service at the church.

A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Rd. Springdale, Ar. 72762

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Tammy Rae Wright Schmidt

Tammy Rae Wright Schmidt, 49, of Centerton, Ark., died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark. She was born July 24, 1972, in Stella, Mo., to George William Wright and Shirley Ann Arnold.

She was a pre-school teacher at Helen Walton Childrens Enrichment Center and her ministry was working with children. She enjoyed crafts, decorating her home, loved to sing and cook and always looked forward to sharing Christmas with her family. She was a devout Christian and was very involved with her church at Eastside Assembly of God in Bentonville.

She was preceded in death by her father; her son, Jonah Schmidt; and a sister, Sandra Lee Wright.

Survivors are her husband, Chad Lee Schmidt of the home, whom she married June 15, 1991; two sons, Donnie Schmidt (Bobbi) of Pea Ridge and Darrin Schmidt (Meagan) of Washburn, Mo.; two daughters, Kambree and Kynzlee Schmidt, of the home; parents, Lindy and Shirley Barrett of Centerton; siblings, Tina Baker (Rob) of Bentonville, Judy Long (Jeff) of Bentonville, Joanie Bennett of Gravette, Tonya Goynes (Matt) of Dallas, Texas, George Wright Jr. (Kaitlyn) of Yuma, Arizona, Theodore Wright (Hannah) of Russellville, Ark., Kimberly Wright of London, Ark., Teresa Todd of Bentonville, Linda Bailey of Indianapolis, Ind., and Lorene Barrett of Eureka Springs, Ark.; grandchildren, Grayson, Carson and Hannah Schmidt, Brayden Kerfoot and Conner Davis; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Eastside Assembly of God in Bentonville with pastor Robert Ward officiating.

Burial will be in Dent Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Beverly Jean Swanson

Beverly Jean Swanson, 91, of Garfield, died Aug. 18, 2021, in Bentonville. She was born April 2, 1930, in Wilmar, Calif., to Vernon and Francis Giles-Swanson.

She was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Gallaway.

Survivors are DeeDee Jackson, B.J. Gallaway, Linda Hopping, Lynn Gallaway, Ronecia, Tasia, Makhaila, Miko, Royce, and Ryder; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers, Ark.

Online condolences to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.