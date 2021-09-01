Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Sept. 6
NO SCHOOL
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Breakfast: Whole-grain waffles, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, steamed broccoli, corn on cob, fresh fruit or craisins, milk
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, fresh fruit or strawberry cup, milk
Thursday, Sept. 9
Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Nachos with ground beef, pinto beans, celery sticks with ranch, fresh fruit or Mandarin oranges, milk
Friday, Sept. 10
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato cup, oven baked fries, cowboy cookies, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Pre-Kindergarten-12th^$1.70
• Reduced student^$0.30
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Pre-Kindergarten-6th-grade^$2.30
• Seventh-12th-grade^$2.55
• Reduced student (all grades)^$0.40
• Adults^$3.75