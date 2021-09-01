Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Monday, Aug. 23

10:02 a.m. Police were dispatched to a trespass call at a residence on McCulloch Street. As a result of the investigation, police cited Stephen Lyons, 37, Pea Ridge, in connection with criminal trespass. Lyons had previously been issued a criminal trespass warning for the address, according to the report.

1 p.m. A resident of Washburn Drive reported an 18-year-old male missing. On Aug. 24, the male was located.

1:09 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of North Harvey Wakefield Drive and West Pickens Road in reference to a criminal mischief call. The complainant told police someone keeps removing the survey stakes placed on the easement. The complainant told police it costs about $900 to remeasure and replace the stakes. Police spoke to a property owner who said he had removed them, but didn't know they couldn't be removed. He was told if they were removed again, he would face criminal charges.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

5:05 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Michael Ryan Hampton, 36, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended driver's license, no insurance and was served a warrant from Pea Ridge.

8:48 p.m. A resident of North Ark. Hwy. 94 reported fraud/forgery involving charges on her bank statement that she did not make.