Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Blackhawk Volleyball results

September 1, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.
Lady Blackhawk junior Maddie Peterson served the volleyball.

Monday, Aug. 23

vs. Rogers

• JV (L) 0-2

• V (L) 0-3

Tuesday, Aug. 24

vs. Berryville

• 7th (W) 2-0

• A (W) 2-0

• V (W) (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19)

^Lauren Wright^16 kills

^ Sydney Spears^16 kills

Thursday, Aug. 26

vs. Huntsville

• 7th (W) 2-0

• A (W) 2-0

^Kasey Goldberg^15 kills

^Zoe Olson^5 kills

• JV (L) (24-26, 18-25)

^Natalie Graham^6 kills

^Trinity Fox^4 kills

• V (W) (25-22, 25-16, 25-15)

Alma Tournament: Silver Bracket Champion

Saturday, Aug. 28

• vs. West Fork (25-23, 25-12)

^Sydney Spears^7 kills

• vs. Huntsville (25-17, 18-25, 15-2)

^Sydney Spears^6 kills

^Lauren Wright^8 kills

• vs. Atkins (25-16, 18-25, 15-12)

^Lauren Wright^7 kills

^Sydney Spears^10 kills

Lady Blackhawk senior Dallice White, No. 8, returned the ball in the home game against Huntsville.
Lady Blackhawk senior Dallice White, No. 8, returned the ball in the home game against Huntsville.
Lady Blackhawk senior Nalea Holliday, No. 12, returned the ball Thursday, Aug. 26, in the home game against the Huntsville Lady Eagles.
Lady Blackhawk senior Nalea Holliday, No. 12, returned the ball Thursday, Aug. 26, in the home game against the Huntsville Lady Eagles.
Lady Blackhawk junior Sydney Spears, No. 11, returned the volleyball over the net.
Lady Blackhawk junior Sydney Spears, No. 11, returned the volleyball over the net.
Lady Blackhawk senior Lauren Wright, No. 5, returned the volley.
Lady Blackhawk senior Lauren Wright, No. 5, returned the volley.
Lady Blackhawk senior Dallice White, No. 8, and Blakelee Baldwin, No. 25, jumped to block the ball Thursday, Aug. 26.
Lady Blackhawk senior Dallice White, No. 8, and Blakelee Baldwin, No. 25, jumped to block the ball Thursday, Aug. 26.
Senior Izzy Smith, No. 14, returned the volley.
Senior Izzy Smith, No. 14, returned the volley.
Libero Nalea Holliday, No. 12, returned the ball to the delight of the cheering student section.
Libero Nalea Holliday, No. 12, returned the ball to the delight of the cheering student section.
Pea Ridge High School Blackhawk students cheered the Lady Blackhawks Thursday, Aug. 26, during the home game against the Lady Eagles.
Pea Ridge High School Blackhawk students cheered the Lady Blackhawks Thursday, Aug. 26, during the home game against the Lady Eagles.

Print Headline: Blackhawk Volleyball results

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT