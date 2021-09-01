Blackhawk Volleyball results

Monday, Aug. 23

vs. Rogers

• JV (L) 0-2

• V (L) 0-3

Tuesday, Aug. 24

vs. Berryville

• 7th (W) 2-0

• A (W) 2-0

• V (W) (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19)

^Lauren Wright^16 kills

^ Sydney Spears^16 kills

Thursday, Aug. 26

vs. Huntsville

• 7th (W) 2-0

• A (W) 2-0

^Kasey Goldberg^15 kills

^Zoe Olson^5 kills

• JV (L) (24-26, 18-25)

^Natalie Graham^6 kills

^Trinity Fox^4 kills

• V (W) (25-22, 25-16, 25-15)

Alma Tournament: Silver Bracket Champion

Saturday, Aug. 28

• vs. West Fork (25-23, 25-12)

^Sydney Spears^7 kills

• vs. Huntsville (25-17, 18-25, 15-2)

^Sydney Spears^6 kills

^Lauren Wright^8 kills

• vs. Atkins (25-16, 18-25, 15-12)

^Lauren Wright^7 kills

^Sydney Spears^10 kills

Lady Blackhawk senior Dallice White, No. 8, returned the ball in the home game against Huntsville.

Lady Blackhawk senior Nalea Holliday, No. 12, returned the ball Thursday, Aug. 26, in the home game against the Huntsville Lady Eagles.

Lady Blackhawk junior Sydney Spears, No. 11, returned the volleyball over the net.

Lady Blackhawk senior Lauren Wright, No. 5, returned the volley.

Lady Blackhawk senior Dallice White, No. 8, and Blakelee Baldwin, No. 25, jumped to block the ball Thursday, Aug. 26.

Senior Izzy Smith, No. 14, returned the volley.

Libero Nalea Holliday, No. 12, returned the ball to the delight of the cheering student section.