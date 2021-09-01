Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
Aug. 16
Cannonball Cafe
311 E Pickens Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Un-covered coffee mugs and Styrofoam cups with employee beverages throughout prep area. Cups and utensils present in front of house handsink at time of inspection. Dish machine 0 ppm chlorine.
WOS #23 Benton
LLC, 139 N Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No CFM documentation available at time of inspection.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Aug. 16 -- Walmart Market Deli-Bakery, 240 Slack St., Pea Ridge