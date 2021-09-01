Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Aug. 24

9:26 p.m. Armando Gutierrez, 53, by Rogers Police, possession of a controlled substance; revocation of probation

Wednesday, Aug. 25

10:20 p.m. Landon Lee Wright, 19, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, first degree terroristic threatening

Thursday, Aug. 26

9:18 p.m. Raynaldo Carillo, 40, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, serving 2,191 days concurrent

4:30 p.m. Dustin Ray Vann, 32, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession drug paraphernalia; revocation of probation; possession of a controlled substance (PCS)

Sunday, Aug. 29

11:35 p.m. Korbyn Mobley, 18, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, disorderly conduct; public intoxication