Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Aug. 24
9:26 p.m. Armando Gutierrez, 53, by Rogers Police, possession of a controlled substance; revocation of probation
Wednesday, Aug. 25
10:20 p.m. Landon Lee Wright, 19, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, first degree terroristic threatening
Thursday, Aug. 26
9:18 p.m. Raynaldo Carillo, 40, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, serving 2,191 days concurrent
4:30 p.m. Dustin Ray Vann, 32, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession drug paraphernalia; revocation of probation; possession of a controlled substance (PCS)
Sunday, Aug. 29
11:35 p.m. Korbyn Mobley, 18, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, disorderly conduct; public intoxication