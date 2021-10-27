Teammate remembered, lightening burden by sharing grief

Friday night football draws community together in many American towns.

That is true in Pea Ridge and never more than this past Friday night as the community "hugged" two of their own.

This past Friday night was senior night, when seniors of fall sports and band were recognized prior to the last home game. For one family, it was more poignant than usual as fellow parents, students and community members supported and honored Roy and Jamie Cotton while remembering their son, Ayden, who was a member of this team, this class.

It was 21 months and one week ago that Ayden Cotton, then 15, collapsed at work, then died on Jan. 9, 2020.

At the time, school officials worked together, postponed the Fall Sports Banquet, provided counselors, and offered a site for the service and community grieving.

"There are absolutely no words that can describe the devastating loss and heartbreak felt tonight by the Blackhawk Football Family," according to the Blackhawk Football Community Facebook page that January 2020. "As always, our football family will continue to pray that healing and peace will come to the family, our school, and our community. Our program was very blessed to be impacted by our teammate's laughter, his huge heart, and his love toward the Blackhawk Football Family. He will never be forgotten. We love you. RIP 24."

Ayden's No. 24 jersey has been carried in by a teammate every game and the jersey has been displayed on the sidelines.

Ayden's parents walked the field along with other parents of seniors. They were presented with a memorial football signed by Blackhawks and with a football naming Ayden as Farm Bureau player of the week. Coach Brey Cook and assistant athletic director Trent Loyd were joined by senior Will Anderson in the presentation to the Cottons.

Ayden's nephew, Titus Cotton, 7, wore a No. 24 jersey onto the center of the field joining the captains for the coin toss Friday night.

Ayden Cotton is not forgotten.

At a memorial service in 2020, held in the Blackhawk gym, coach Cody Alexander said: "The kid that was always smiling. The kid that was raised right, because he said 'yes, sir' and 'no, sir' every time you told him something. He was one of the hardest workers that I've ever seen. Most sophomores kind of back down. He jumped right up. He was a brave kid. He was a strong kid -- not only strong physically but in his beliefs and the way he was raised.

"You hear a lot of negative things about the youth today. I promise you that kid was a shining example for everybody in here," Alexander said, stressing that every time anyone from Pea Ridge sees '24', they'll be thinking about Ayden Cotton, the smile and the role model he was."

More than 700 people attended the funeral service in 2020. Many of those people were in the stands Friday night, honoring the Cotton family and sharing their grief.