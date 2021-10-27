Student expelled

All five School Board members were present for a special Pea Ridge School Board meeting Monday, Oct. 18. Also present were assistant superintendents Kevin Ramey and Anne Martfeld, superintendent Keith Martin and interim principal for the junior high, Beth Stein.

The meeting was called for an expulsion hearing.

The parents of the eighth-grade student in question, when asked whether they wanted an open or closed session, asked for a closed session. The meeting was closed to the public at that point.

After an almost 20-minute closed session, the meeting reopened and board members voted unanimously to expel the student for the remainder of the fall semester

Board member Jenny Wood asked the principal to reach out to the student and his parents to be sure he doesn't fall behind.

Board president Jeff Neil advised the student: "Be sure to take advantage of this and don't fall behind."