Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 Nov. 43

Thursday, Oct. 28, 1971

A Pea Ridge man, Don Robins, owner of Don's Garage at the corner of Davis and Stone streets, was wiped out of business by a fire of unknown origin about 9:30 Friday night and a local volunteer firefighter, Eldon Jump, was painfully injured.

It will be ghosts and goblins, food and fun, spooks and spaghetti in Pea Ridge Saturday night, Oct. 30, as the traditional Halloween Carnival is held in the high school gym.

The king and queen of the carnival will be selected from high school candidates by the different rooms. They include Jerry Collins, 12th grade; Joel Boyd, 11th grade; Robert Goines, 10th grade; David Boyd, 9th grade; Jerry David, 8th grade; and Donald Ward, 7th grade. The girls were Judy Tharp, 12th grade; Connie Hatfield, 11th grade; Stacy Tharp, 10th grade; Janet Johnson, ninth grade; Janie Payne, eighth grade; and Sheri Wilks, seventh grade.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 Nov. 43

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 1981

Sixth-graders Paul Burkett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Garry Burkett, and Susan Whitley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mary Bleir, were named king and queen of the Halloween carnival at Pea Ridge Elementary School.

Expulsion of two Pea Ridge High School students was considered by the School Board Monday night and a special meeting was called for Nov. 2 in the superintendent's office to discus the matter with the students' parents.

The Pea Ridge Chamber called for rezoning in the city with an eye to the future requirements and growth of the city. The Chamber went on record favoring rezoning to permit the construction in the city of multiple dwelling units for use as rental property. Duplexes, even up to four-unit houses, were discussed. Apartments were discussed as a possibility. Chamber directors decided to send a delegation to the Planning Commission to present the request.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 Nov. 43

Thursday, Oct. 24, 1991

Opponents of a stock car speedway under development just west of Pea Ridge said they have appointed a committee of "almost everybody who lives out there" to oppose the track, Jackie Wright said. Gary Wilbur received permission from the Benton County Planning Board to build the speedway on approximately 15 acres a half mile west of the city on Ark. Hwy. 72.

Land owner Utah Smith of Pea Ridge said he may withdraw an offer he made to sell part of his land to the School District. Smith and the School Board met last week to walk what Smith said was the nine acres he offered to sell to he district for $4,000 an acre.

Pea Ridge High School is the site of numerous festivities planned in recognition of Homecoming 1991 and National Red Ribbon week.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 Oct. 43

Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2001

Radio-read water meters capable of more accuracy and ease of data collection and billing will soon become realities in Pea Ridge. The Pea Ridge City Council approved an ordinance issuing bonds to refinance a 1989 bond and adding money to finance the purchase of the upgraded meters.

The Pea Ridge Blanket Brigade is coming to a close. This is the last week people can donate a blanket to help children in crisis.

One of the attorneys for a South Carolina man accused of murdering two Pea Ridge residents claims it would be cruel and unusual punishment for prosecutors to seek the death penalty against mentally retarded James Baughman. Authorities claim Baughman and Rose Ellen Cushman murdered Joanne Kneece and James Suggs, whose bodies were found in a wooded ravine in Stone County, Mo., Nov. 2, 1999.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 Oct. 43

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2011

Pea Ridge High School and Middle School are garnering recognition for excellence in academics. The high school was one of two schools in the state recognized by the 2011 College Readiness Award for significantly increasing ACT Composite scores over the past five years. The Middle School's sixth-grade test scores of 96 in math is among the highest in the state and above the major school districts in northwest Arkansas, according to Dr. Roland Smith, interim superintendent.

The pungent black mountains grew taller as the loud clanging of the chains in the huller separated the green out hulls from the hard black nuts on the McKinney farm north of town. Cars, trucks and SUVs were lined up on the hillside north of town, their drivers waiting for their turn to back up to the huller and unload the black walnuts they'd been gathering.

Their reasons for running were as varied as they were -- Anya Bruhin was Ryan Mondy's first-grade teacher and pregnant with her son. She wanted to honor Ryan; Richard Gilliland, 73, had a heart valve replacement. He wanted to run. A 5K run was held Saturday as part of the D.A.S.H. memorial run in memory of Ryan Monday, 6, who died March 23, 2008, of cancer.