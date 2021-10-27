Police lose two officers

Police Lt. Michael Lisenbee and patrolman Wyatt Varner are no longer with the Pea Ridge Police Department.

Lisenbee, who began work for Pea Ridge Police on June 27, 2016, resigned two weeks ago.

Varner, who was hired July 9, 2018, was fired Oct. 21, 2021, according to Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

Varner is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The report is not available at this time.

Varner managed one of the two K9s for the Pea Ridge Police Department. The dog will stay with the department.

Lisenbee was supervisor of the Criminal Investigation Division and a school resource officer. He was the public information officer. Lisenbee was president of the Pea Ridge FOP Lodge No. 88. He had been in law enforcement for 17 years, and was previously employeed by Springdale Police, a position from which he was terminated.

There are currently 14 employees in the Pea Ridge Police Department, including the school resource officers. Hahn said he will be advertising for replacements.