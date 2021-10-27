Play Of A Lifetime

Pea Ridge defensive end Justin Blount (5'11," 210 pounds) started planning the biggest moment of his senior football season over the summer -- crafting plans to propose to his girlfriend, Danielle Martinez.

Justin's target date for asking the mother of his son, Blake, born Dec. 7, 2020, to marry him, arrived with a 5A West Conference game with the Blackhawks at home against Alma on Sept. 24.

His biggest challenge arose in keeping those plans under wraps. As an athlete, he's used to the occasional stunt along the defensive line in an effort to catch an opponent off-guard. Justin wanted to surprise Danielle for this occasion in an effort intended to enhance the moment as much as possible.

"I call her onto the field and hopefully I have my team behind me and my coaches and my family and you know drop down on one knee and propose to her," Justin said.

Justin's plan added additional motivation for himself personally, but also for the rest of the Blackhawks to excel in the game and do everything within their power to win it, something that's been tough for Pea Ridge since moving up to the 5A Classification for 2020.

Coming into this week's game against Farmington at Cardinal Stadium the Blackhawks have won just two league games in two seasons of 5A West competition and Justin hoped to stack the deck in his favor noting Alma was the only 5A West team Pea Ridge beat in 2020.

"Yep, right now I'm thinking about it, I'm getting hyped, I'm ready to go, I'm ready to play Alma, I'm ready to win, I'm ready to propose to her," Justin said way back on Aug. 3 during an NWA Football Media Day held at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

His mind stayed busy contemplating a creative manner to draw his girlfriend out onto the field without giving the scenario away.

"I haven't had any really creative ideas to get her out onto the field," Justin said at that time.

He planned to sit down with his family and brainstorm to see if they could come up with anything and also consult with his coaches to see if they could help.

Eventually, Justin settled on summoning Danielle out onto the field on the pretense of taking a photo with the Blackhawk football team, but Alma didn't cooperate dishing out a 55-38 loss to Justin and the Blackhawks.

Justin couldn't permit disappointment over that setback to throw him off-track. His future and that of his family depended upon making the play of a lifetime.

Justin's learned to encourage himself inwardly. His inspiration might not be defined as a slogan or verse or a line from a motivational speaker, yet works wonders for this teenage father juggling an engagement, parenthood, high school and football while working to support his family.

"It's 'just keep going, you can't quit now. Do it for your son,' which is what I pretty much keep telling myself because it's not easy being a teen parent with all this stuff; but I can't let my son know that, I can't let my girlfriend know that so I just got to keep pushing through," Justin said.

With the entire Blackhawk roster and coaches serving as witnesses, Justin boldly and humbly presented his marriage proposal. Thinking she was merely joining the team for a group photo, Danielle found herself overcome with emotion and buried her face in Justin's shoulder as he embraced her.

The simple question, "Will you marry me?" settled so many uncertainties about her future and Blake's. Justin's public declaration expressed his willingness to love, cherish, protect and provide for her and their child. This represented what a woman longs to hear and there was no need to think about it.

When Danielle composed herself the answer was "yes," and the fiancees and their 9-month-old son, Blake, happily posed with the Blackhawk football team.

