Planners have busy agenda

A public hearing will be the first item of business for the Pea Ridge Planning Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The items under consideration for the public hearing are rezoning 9.22 acres on Sugar Creek Road from A1 (agricultural) to R2 (residential); and a home occupation request for Phil turner at 304 McNair St.

There is no old business listed.

New business items include:

• Rezone A-1 to R-2SF 9.22 acres Sugar Creek Road;

• Home occupation Request 304 McNair St.;

• Stephanie Estates preliminary plat (RLP Development);

• Avalon final plat phase I (Winter Park Partners);

• The Commons LSD final (commercial five lots); and

• Amended large scale development ordinance.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the court room at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.