Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Nov. 1
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit , apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, tossed salad, green beans, garlic toast, Craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick w/ syrup, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fajita nachos, lettuce/tomato/cheese, pinto beans, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, WG roll, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Nov. 4
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, spinach salad, green peas, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Nov. 5
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, jelly, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Lunch: Adults — $3.75