Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

6:13 p.m. Police were called to a residence on Hayden Road for the unattended death of an 81-year-old male.

Friday, Oct. 15

4:05 p.m. As the result of a traffic stop, police arrested Anthony L. Tiller, 43, Rogers, in connection with DWI and no proof of insurance.

9:31 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Lynette F. Curry, 36, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and improper tail lamps.

Sunday, Oct. 18

5:59 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Curtis W. Dunlap, 35, Bentonville, in connection with driving left of center and possession of drug paraphernalia.