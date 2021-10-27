Obituaries for the Oct. 27, 2021, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Ashley Michelle Cogdill

Ashley Michelle Cogdill, 32, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Oct. 23, 2021, in her home. She was born Feb. 10, 1989, in Little Rock, Ark., to Clyde Michael Rounds and Deanna Lynn Rakes Rounds.

She was a homemaker who loved going to the races with her husband and son. She loved fishing when she was younger and being outdoors. She loved her husband, son and family very much.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her husband, Brian Cogdill, whom she married Sept. 18, 2010.

Survivors are her son, Brysen Cogdill of the home; her father, Clyde Rounds of Rogers, Ark.; her mother-in-law, Tina Cogdill of Bentonville, Ark.; and many other family and friends.

A private family funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

A public graveside will be held afterward at Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Thomas Edwin DuVall

Thomas Edwin DuVall, 65, of Eagle Rock, Mo., died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in his home. He was born June 22, 1956, in Berryville, Ark., to Thomas Emmett and Sharon Louise (Daugherty) DuVall.

On Dec. 15, 2010, in Monett, Mo., he was united in marriage to Gwendolyn Thompson, who survives.

Thomas grew up and received his education in northwest Arkansas, graduating from Rogers High School in 1974. He was employed by Union Carbide in Rogers as an engineer for several years before retiring in 1985 due to health issues. Some of his favorite pastimes were fly fishing, woodworking, and gun sporting events.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors are his wife, Gwendolyn Thompson DuVall; his mother, Sharon DuVall of Pea Ridge, Ark.; three daughters, Jenny DuVall of Rogers, Ark., Brittany Trader and her husband. Michael. of Springfield, Mo., and Beth Sauter of Eagle Rock, Mo.; one sister, Cindy Bonebright of Tulsa, Okla,; three grandchildren, Alex, Jude, and Maddie; and one niece, Emily Bonebright of Tulsa, Okla.

Services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Munsey Cemetery in Eagle Rock, under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, with pastor James Ogan officiating.

Contributions may be made to Healing Waters Fly Fishing in memory of Thomas. Visit www.fohnfuneralhome.com for online obituaries, guestbook and private condolences.

Linda Sue Epperson

Linda Sue Epperson, 74, of Bella Vista, died Oct. 19, 2021. She was born in Pryor, Okla., to John and Virginia Atchley on Aug. 29, 1947.

She was a graduate of Nathan Hale High School in 1965 and Northeastern State University in 1969. She taught high school typing, shorthand, and general business in Hominy, Okla. She was the high school secretary for several years. She also did home interior decorating for 14 years. She married Gary Dale Epperson on June 1, 1968.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Charlotte Jacobs.

Survivors include her husband, Gary; their two children, Brad Epperson (Jennifer) of Morrison, Okla., and Melissa Binam (JR) of Pea Ridge, Ark.; her sister, Becky Atchley and family friend, Marie Lara of Canyon Lake, Texas; seven grandchildren, Dylan (Alex) Epperson of Morrison, Okla., Karleigh Clinkenbeard and Allisyn Epperson of Morrison, Okla., and Paxton, Anistyn, Lennix, and Piper Binam of Pea Ridge, Ark.; three great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Memorial services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.funeralmation.com.

Vernon Ray Gobble

Vernon Ray Gobble, 74, of Pea Ridge, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Bentonville, Ark. He was born May 21, 1947, in Salisbury, Maryland to Raymond and Kathleen (Goswellen) Gobble.

Vernon served in the United States Air Force for 21 years, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. He was both grateful and proud to serve his country, often doing so in places far from home. Vernon provided friendship and comfort to many over the years, often mentoring young people while bonding over their shared interests. He was an antique car enthusiast who enjoyed restoring the vehicles himself, as well as taking frequent journeys around the backroads of Arkansas on his motorcycle.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his children, Cliff Gobble and wife Jennifer of Cabot, Ark., and Richard Gobble and wife Crystal Davis of Bentonville, Ark.; grandchildren, Kayla Dille and husband Ryan, Sean Gobble, Salem Jackson and Will Jackson; great-grandchildren, Marlee Adams, and Maddox Dille; his sister, Cynthia Jackson; and his partner and the love of his life, Beth Earnest Trentham.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Tucks Chapel Cemetery, Rogers, with full military honors.

To place an online tribute, visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

Marjorie Darlene Manues

Marjorie Darlene Manues, 63, of Garfield, Ark., died Oct. 15, 2021, in Rogers, Ark. She was born Oct. 14, 1958, in Elaine, Ark., to Frank Manues Jr. and Marjorie Atkinkson Benham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Franklin James Armstrong; and two brothers, Steve Manues and Dale Armstrong.

Survivors are two children, Jamin Manues of Garfield, Ark., and Star Burton of West Helena, Ark.; a sister, Karen Mills and husband Bryan of Bentonville; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 13, 2021, in Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Elva Irene VanLaningham

Elva Irene VanLaningham, 78, of Rogers, Ark., died Oct. 18, 2021, in her home. She was born Feb. 20, 1943, in Winslow, Arkansas to Orvil Strawberry Henson and Mabel Berniece Stanphill Henson.

She married Dennis Gary VanLaningham on Dec. 24, 1960. Patsy Simmons got her interested in real estate and she then sold homes in northwest Arkansas for 30 years. She loved gardening, traveling, spoiling her grandchildren and cooking and baking for others. She was very religious and had a great faith in the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dennis; a son, Darren VanLaningham; and five brothers and sisters.

Survivors are her children, Dennis Wayne VanLaningham and wife Terri of Rogers, Danny VanLaningham of Rogers, Amy Johnson and husband Shane of Lowell; a daughter-in-law, Jessica VanLaningham of Dallas, Texas; 13 brothers and sisters; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Graveside service was at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.