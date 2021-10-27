Mayor breaks vote approving R3

A request presented to the City Council that had been sent back to the Planning Commission and back to the Council for a second time passed when the mayor cast a tie-breaking vote.

The request to rezone property on King Lane off Weston Street from R2 to R3 was approved by the Planning Commission unanimously at its September meeting and sent to the Council for approval. At the September City Council meeting, Mark Longing, who said he owns property adjacent to the King Lane apartments, spoke to the Council complaining that two-story buildings where there are now one-story buildings would violate his privacy. He admitted he received the certified letter notifying him about the Planning Commission public meeting, and said he had not attended the Planning Commission meeting.

City attorney Shane Perry told Council members he advised the council to send the issue back to the Planning Commission so they could hear all the pertinent information needed to make a good decision.

"The Planning Commission listened then consider and elected to keep the recommendation previously made," Perry said. "I notice the gentleman is not here tonight... I interpret that he feels heard."

Council member Ginger Larsen said she attended the Planning Commission meeting and asked how the requested zone would affect the neighboring properties.

Perry asked Jason Ingalls, the engineer, whether he would ask for a variance. Ingalls said there would be a request, but it would be because Weston Street was widened, changing setbacks.

Council members Larsen and Merrill White voted against the rezone. Councilmen Cody Keene and Steve Guthrie voted for the rezone. Mayor Jackie Crabtree broke the tie voting in favor of the rezone.

The new zoning regulations and map that were approved will be in effect immediately and redefine several zones.

"They've worked on this for a long period of time," Crabtree said, expressing his gratitude to the Planning Commission, especially Al Fowler and Dr. Karen Sherman, Nathan See and people from Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission. "It was about a two-year project."

In other business, the Council:

• Approved rezoning property at 10508 E. Ark.Hwy. 72 from R-2 to C3;

• Approved rezoning property at 1451 It'll Do Road from A-1 to R1;

• Adopted a new zoning regulations and a map;

• Waived competitive bidding for the Peck Road Bridge project bid;

• Approved advertising for Hazelton Road bids;

• Approved the Arkansas Municipal League service charge and Legal Defense Program and Drug testing cost.