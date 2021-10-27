Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Juan J. Ambriz, 38, speeding, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Kimberly Marie Andre-Johnson, 55, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Sandy E. Baldonado, 59, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Joshua W. Branham, 34, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Kevin Marvin Brungardt, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Adolfo Caldera, 48, no insurance proof present, guilty; driving wrong way on one way, guilty

Herbert Hoover Cameron, 43, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed

Nikki Lynn Collins., 41, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Scott Davies, 53, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Zackery Taylor Devereaux, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Destiney N. Doebele, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Jessie James Dutton, 21, no or expired vehicle license, guilty

Edwin Baker Fairchild, 19, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit

Lexie Rae Garrett, 21, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit

Angela Carol Gopalalcrishnan, 50, speeding, bond forfeit

Devin James Hamilton, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Michael R. Hampton, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Arthur P. Hardin, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Linda Gail Hardin, 66, speeding, guilty

Stephen Caid Harrison, 21, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Jeremiah Johnson Hawley, 33, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, guilty

Andrew Scott Hinsley, 19, failure to dim lights, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Francisco Hluz-Renteria, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Kenneth Ray Johnston, 34, contempt and failure to complete defensive driving course, nol prossed

Travis Justin Jones, 42, domestic battery, guilty

Haley Dawn Kell, 21, endangering the welfare of a minor, guilty

Denisse Isabel Khanhthamany, 32, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Morgen Elizabeth Knight, 29, failure to appear, guilty

Morgen Elizabeth Knight, 29, failure to appear, nol prossed

Mark D. Law, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete drug, safety and alcohol education program, guilty

Harlie Renee Lawrence, 29, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Austin K. Lewis, 28, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Sarah Rene Malone, 23, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Steven C. Marley, 49, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; speeding, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Karen Marshall., 59, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Jessica E. McCullum, 25, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Hailey Marie Mend, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Tony Millar, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Jonathon J. Morris, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Jesse D. Navarro, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Lacy N. New, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Justin E. Phillips, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Frederick W. Piepenbrok, 49, fictitious tags, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Meagan Lea Plank, 35, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Hagen Schader, 19, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit

Sherry G. Slinkard, 67, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit

Joshua Snook, 61, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Raegan Sinclaire Suggs, 21, speeding, bond forfeit

Austin James Vanover, 26, endangering the welfare of a minor, guilty

Aidan Blake Williams, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Dillon Cory Williams, 28, improper headlights, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Don P. Wise, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Edward F. Zap, 37, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty