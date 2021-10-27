Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Juan J. Ambriz, 38, speeding, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kimberly Marie Andre-Johnson, 55, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Sandy E. Baldonado, 59, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Joshua W. Branham, 34, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Kevin Marvin Brungardt, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Adolfo Caldera, 48, no insurance proof present, guilty; driving wrong way on one way, guilty
Herbert Hoover Cameron, 43, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed
Nikki Lynn Collins., 41, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Scott Davies, 53, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Zackery Taylor Devereaux, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Destiney N. Doebele, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Jessie James Dutton, 21, no or expired vehicle license, guilty
Edwin Baker Fairchild, 19, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit
Lexie Rae Garrett, 21, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit
Angela Carol Gopalalcrishnan, 50, speeding, bond forfeit
Devin James Hamilton, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Michael R. Hampton, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Arthur P. Hardin, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Linda Gail Hardin, 66, speeding, guilty
Stephen Caid Harrison, 21, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Jeremiah Johnson Hawley, 33, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, guilty
Andrew Scott Hinsley, 19, failure to dim lights, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Francisco Hluz-Renteria, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Kenneth Ray Johnston, 34, contempt and failure to complete defensive driving course, nol prossed
Travis Justin Jones, 42, domestic battery, guilty
Haley Dawn Kell, 21, endangering the welfare of a minor, guilty
Denisse Isabel Khanhthamany, 32, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Morgen Elizabeth Knight, 29, failure to appear, guilty
Morgen Elizabeth Knight, 29, failure to appear, nol prossed
Mark D. Law, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete drug, safety and alcohol education program, guilty
Harlie Renee Lawrence, 29, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Austin K. Lewis, 28, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Sarah Rene Malone, 23, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Steven C. Marley, 49, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; speeding, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Karen Marshall., 59, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Jessica E. McCullum, 25, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Hailey Marie Mend, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Tony Millar, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Jonathon J. Morris, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Jesse D. Navarro, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Lacy N. New, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Justin E. Phillips, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Frederick W. Piepenbrok, 49, fictitious tags, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Meagan Lea Plank, 35, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Hagen Schader, 19, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit
Sherry G. Slinkard, 67, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit
Joshua Snook, 61, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Raegan Sinclaire Suggs, 21, speeding, bond forfeit
Austin James Vanover, 26, endangering the welfare of a minor, guilty
Aidan Blake Williams, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Dillon Cory Williams, 28, improper headlights, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Don P. Wise, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Edward F. Zap, 37, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty