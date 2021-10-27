City budgets on review

City officials are looking at a $13,405,873 budget for 2022 compared to a $10,188,455 budget for 2021.

The proposed budget will be reviewed and discussed by city officials -- City Council members and department heads -- at a City Council Committee of the Whole Thursday, Nov. 4.

Council member Merrill White, at the Oct. 19, City Council meeting said: "The thing I'm really concerned with is that whatever budget gets created from chiefs, whatever they're proposing in the raw form, is what we're getting."

"That's exactly what we're giving you," Sandy Button, city clerk, said.

The mayor said "we don't change it when it comes from the department heads."

"We will get those numbers out to you," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said. "When you come to the Committee of the Whole, you'll get the break down."

"I'm shooting for transparency from the ground to the council," White said.

Budget numbers from the preliminary budget in the general fund include Police, $1,824,823; Court, $139,650; Library, $102,990; Park, $138,050 (up from $34,825 for 2021); and Fire-EMS, $1,362,700 (up from $746,800 for 2021).

Impact fees are expected to increase from $310,000 for 2021 to $600,000 for 2022. The impact fees are divided by law into departments: City Hall and Safety, 19.5%; City Library, 2.9%; Fire Dept., 3.2%; Parks Dept. 4.4%; Police Dept. 2.4%; Street and Parks Facility, 2.2%; and Streets, 65.4%.

The library budget is proposed for $67,910 for 2022, up from $60,830 for 2021.

The sewer portion of the Water Utilities budget is proposed at $1,414,000, up from $1,229,400. The water portion of the Water Utilities budget is proposed at $3,223,000, up from $2,072,400.

The Street Department budget is proposed as $999,000 up from $814,000.

Once the budgets are finalized, they will be presented to the City Council at the Nov. 16 meeting for approval.