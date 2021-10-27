Blackhawks come back in final moments to win thriller 54-49

"Life is getting up one more time than you have been knocked down."

The Hawks put that saying to the test as they overcame lots of adversity to come back and overtake Clarksville 54-49 with a last minute touchdown on Senior Night, Friday, Oct. 22.

The Blackhawks overcame a 49-46 lead with a clutch touchdown pass and catch with 5 minutes left. Clarksville attempted their own comeback, moving the ball to the Hawk 13 with under 10 seconds remaining but a swarming Pea Ridge defense stripped the ball from the Panther running back to seal the victory.

Sophomore quarterback Gavin Dixon had a big night, throwing for 354 yards on 19 of 32 passing, throwing for five touchdowns. The Hawk signal caller distributed the ball to five different receivers. Senior Will Anderson caught four touchdown passes, grabbing 10 passes in all for 199 yards receiving. Trevor Blair had the longest run of the evening, catching a pass and dashing 80 yards for a score, catching five passes in total for 121 yards. Bowen Phillips chipped in with 27 yards on four catches.

Senior Joe Adams led the rushing attack with 99 yards on 14 carries, one touchdown and three 2-point conversion runs. Sophomore Seth Foster had a touchdown run, garnering 38 yards on six carries.

The host Hawks struck first to take an early lead. A Dixon to Anderson pass was followed up with a 14-yard run by Blair to get just past midfield. Adams had three runs for 30 yards to set the Hawks up on the Panther 19, where Dixon dropped a bomb in the back of the end zone where Anderson caught it barely in bounds with 5:47 left in the first quarter. Adams rammed the PAT in for a 8-0 lead.

Clarksville then responded with eight straight running plays to score with 2:07 left in the first. Bryce Buckner scored the TD for Clarksville, then rammed the 2-point PAT home to tie the score.

The tie didn't last long, for 14 seconds to be exact. Dixon hit Blair sailing down the west sidelines for an 80-yard score on the first play of their possession. The score pushed the Hawks ahead 14-8 with 1:53 on the clock.

The Panthers kept the ball on the ground for their next possession, running five plays to score again with Arthur Alvarez scoring from 26 yards out to tie the score at 14-14 with 11:53 left in the half.

The Hawks moved the ball deep into Clarksville territory on the next possession but a holding call slowed Pea Ridge. The Hawks turned the ball over on downs on the Panther 26. Three long Clarksville rushing plays netted them 74 yards and an Alvarez touchdown gave the guests a 20-14 lead with 7: 12 left in the half.

Pea Ridge got the ball down to the Panther 32 on their next possession before turning the ball over on downs with six minutes left before intermission. Clarksville used Buckner and Alvarez on alternating carries to move the ball to the Hawk 7 where Edgemon picked up 3 yards then 4 more for the score. Buckner added the 2-point PAT to double the Hawks' score, leading 28-14 with only 1:47 left in the half.

With only 100 seconds to work with, the Hawks elected to go to the air. Successive passes from Dixon to Anderson for 31 yards, Bowen Phillips for 13, then to Blair for 5 had the Hawks threatening on the Panther 20. Seemingly, disaster struck when the Panthers intercepted on the Hawk 4.

The Hawks flipped the disaster scenario on its head when they bolted through the Panther offensive line on first down to catch the ball carrier in the end zone, forcing a safety to reduce the Hawk deficit to 28-16, and most importantly, getting the ball back before the half, though having only 39 seconds to work with.

These began badly with two missed passes and a holding call against the Hawks. Then, facing a third and 22 from the Panther 49, Dixon hit Anderson for a 9-yard gainer to the Panther 39. Staring at a fourth and 13, Adams broke loose to scamper 16 yards and a first down on the Panther 21. With the clock running down to zero, Dixon threw into the end zone where Anderson took in the pass to score, sending the Hawks into the break trailing by only 4, 28-24.

Clarksville scored first in the second half with a 32-yard run by Buckner restoring the guests' 10-point edge at 34-24. Blair returned the kickoff a sensational 85 yards to the 5 but the run was knocked off by another adverse officiating call. After three plays netted but a yard, the Hawks punted to the Panther 35.

Three plays later, a reversal of fortune occurred when defensive player junior Orlando Hernandez came up with an interception to get the ball back.

Seven plays later, the Hawks were back in the thick of things with another touchdown, A 4-yard toss to Phillips and a 6-yard dash by Adams netted a first down at the Clarksville 45. After a penalty and incompletion left the ball at the Panther 30, Adams ran for 16 for a first down on the 14. Two plays later, Dixon found Blair for 8 and a first down on the Panther 5. Adams bulled it in from there to slice the visitors' lead down to 34-30 with 3:47 left in the third period.

A big run by Alavarez and a hefty penalty against the Hawks set the guests up on the Hawk 15. The Panther's Buckner picked up 7 then Alvarez went the last 8 for the score. The PAT kick was good with 2:23 left in the third, giving Clarksville a 41-30 lead.

It took only 42 seconds for the Hawks to respond, with Anderson scoring on a 42-yard pass from Dixon. Passes to Phillips and Raines set the stage for the scoring bomb. Adams ran the PAT in and trailed by just 3 at 41-38 with 2:38 left in the period.

The Hawk defense forced the visitors into a 3 and out, giving the home boys the chance to take the lead. Two runs by Foster netted 16 yards to the Panther 43, then a 30-yard pass to Blair was tipped away by a defender but Anderson was there to grab the caroming pass at the Panther 13. Foster popped up the middle for 4 yards on first down, then cracked through to dash into the end zone for the score. The PAT pass went to Phillips who gathered it in for a 46-41 lead with 9:35 left in the contest.

Clarksville was just not going to be denied, and they put together a 10-play 49-yard drive to retake the lead with 5 minutes left.

Their final possession did not start well, with the ball getting humbled on the kickoff. A big hold call pushed them back even more, but then Adams ripped off a 20-yard run to gain a first down on the Panther 20. Blair grabbed a 7-yard pass, then Foster dashed for 7 for a first down on the Panther 26. Foster gained 2 more yards, then Dixon threw it into the end zone where Anderson gathered it in for the score and the lead. Junior Evan Anderson snagged the PAT pass to put the Hawks on top 54-49 with 49 seconds left.

A great Clarksville run back got the ball to the Panther 39, and an 11-yard pass on first down moved it to the mid-field stripe. A 24-yard passing play to Edgemon put it on the Hawk 26 for a first down. The Panther running back nearly broke it to the end zone, gaining 20 yards to the 6, but a slew of Hawk defenders stood up the back and stripped him of the ball in the process, locking in final victory.

This was the final home game for the 2021 football Blackhawks. They will be traveling to Farmington Friday then wrapping the season on the road at Harrison. the following week.

Senior receiver Trevor Blair tears down the field Friday, Oct. 22, in the last home game of the season.

Sophomore quarterback Gavin Dixon, No. 15, releases the ball as a Clarksville defender rushes towards him.

A reversal of fortune occurred when defensive player junior Orlando Hernandez, No. 40, intercepted a Clarksville pass to get the ball back for the Blackhawks.

Senior wide receiver Trevor Blair runs for the end zone Friday, Oct. 22, in the last home game of the season.

Blackhawk students cheer the team Friday night decked out in pink for breast cancer awareness month.

Senior Will Anderson, No. 11, watches and prepares to catch the pass coming from sophomore quarterback Gavin Dixon, No. 15, Friday.

Senior Will Anderson, No. 11, runs the ball Friday night.

Blackhawk junior Jonathan Lyons, No. 14, tackles the Panther ball carrier Friday.

Sophomore quarterback Gavin Dixon, No. 15, watched intently as senior Joe Adams, No. 2, rushes in for the ball Friday, Oct. 22.

Senior Trevor Blair, No. 8, fends off a Panther defensive player to protect senior Joe Adams, No. 2, carrying the ball downfield Friday.

Blackhawk junior Amarion Williams, No. 23, pulls the Clarksville Panther ball carrier as senior Caleb Neil, No. 16, rushes to aid in the tackle Friday.

Blackhawk junior Kayden Rains, No. 3, rejoices at a successful touchdown Friday!

Sophomore quarterback Gavin Dixon was hit just after passing the ball Friday.

Senior Will Anderson evades a tackle Friday night.

Brent Ferguson, right, waves at the crowd in the stands as he was announced as honorary captain with the seniors of this year's football team for Senior Night. Ferguson, a former Blackhawk Football great and No. 77, was named to the 2015 All State team and helped lead the Hawks to the school's first ever state semi-final appearance. In 2014, as a junior, he was named All Conference and helped lead the Hawks to their first and only 10-0 season in school history. Voted as a team captain by his teammates, he also led the teams' FCA huddle and now pastors Westside Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

Honorary Blackhawk football captain Brenth Ferguson held Titus Cotton, 7, on his shoulders while surrounded by this year's Blackhawk football seniors for Senior Night 2021. Cotton was representing his uncle, Ayden Cotton, No. 24, who died in January 2020.

Blackhawk cheerleaders performed during half-time Friday night. The pink shirts are in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

Blackhawk coaches, from left, Matt Easterling, Dan Childress, Max Hotelling, Brey Cook and Josh Reynolds, react to a play Friday night in Blackhawk Stadium.