Blackhawk football seniors 2021-2022

Football seniors were recognized Friday, Oct. 22, before the last home football game of the season, as were seniors from golf, cross country, cheer and band. See next week's TIMES for more senior photographs.

No. 47 Clayton Henson, escorted by his parents, Melissa and Jimmy Henson

No. 56 Braidon McCarley, escorted by his mother, Ashley Marinno and father, Brandon McCarley

No. 60 Mason Hart, escorted by his mother, Melanee Lundquist, his father, Rob Hart and his guardian, Jeff Lang

MAYBE No. 89 Devon Hopkins, escorted by his mother and step-dad, Leslie and Frederick Jackson

No. 83 Justin Blount, escorted by his dad, Jeremy Blount

No. 2 Joe Adams, escorted by his parents, Marty and Beth Adams

No. 9 Ashton Burt, escorted by his mother and step-dad, Kyn and Michael Graves, and his father, Jason Burt

No. 11 Will Anderson, escorted by his parents, Aimee and Jimmie Anderson

No. 24 Ayden Cotton represented by his parents, Roy and Jamie Cotton

No. 25 Melvin Galdamez, escorted by his mother, Yesenia Gaurdado, and grandmother, Marta Ramirez

No. 58 Clay Sebree, escorted by his parents, Ben and Ericha Seebree

No. 16 Caleb Neil, escorted by his parents, Heaven and Jeff Neil

Manager, Trinity Alley, escorted by her parents, Shawn and Amanda Alley