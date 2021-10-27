Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Oct. 19

11:04 p.m. Joseph Atchison, 25, Pea Ridge, by Little Flock Police, possessionof drug paraphernalia; theft by receiving; possessing instruments of crime; revocation of probation

Wednesday, Oct. 20

12:41 a.m. Bryan McBurnett, 34, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of omnibus DWI Act, first offense; fictitious auto license plates

Thursday, Oct. 21

5:32 p.m. James Martin Brown, 47, Garfield, by BCSO, theft by receiving; three possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; possession Sch. 6 with intent; improper use of registration; seatbelt violation

6:27 p.m. Jessica Garrett, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, possession Sch. 6 with intent; three counts possesion controled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine

9:33 p.m. Hunter Ryan Wright-Flick, 23, Garfield, by BCSO, three failure from Benton County

11 p.m Barrett Mason Plunk, 40, Pea Ridge by Pea Ridge Police, first degree false imprisonment; first degree interference with emergency communication; third degree domestic battering; aggravated assault on family/household member

Friday, Oct. 22

7:26 p.m. Melissa Mae Mobley, 35, Garfield, by BCSO, serving two days

Saturday, Oct. 23

7:54 p.m. Casey George, 41, Pea ridge, by BCSO, three failure to appear