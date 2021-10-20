Windmill Estates lot will not be split, rezoned

Numerous residents of Windmill Estates attended the Planning Commission to object to a requested lot split and rezone for 876 Asboth St. Residents presented the covenants for the subdivision and a petition to deny the rezoning request.

"It is an established covenent; change is required by a majority vote," said Mike Estes, a resident of the subdivision. "If the board chooses to go a different way taking that vote away from us when clearly the attendance and the petition shows we're against this move or this change.... it's violating multiple aspects of the existing covenant, including lot size."

Several people objected to removal of the windmill, which was part of the original farm stead that was sold and split to create the subdivision.

Dr. Karen Sherman, chairing the meeting, said the windmill was a historic piece stamped with 1932, but said the owner of the lot has the right to decide.

Jared McClelland, developer, said he was glad to hear from the property owners.

"I love Pea Ridge. I'm a small developer," McClelland, "I'm not trying to come into Pea Ridge and create and stir up big developments.

"Hearing from you tonight is important to me," he said, adding that he saw a "nice opportunity to create a few more nice houses" in the community. He said the contract to purchase was contingent on a split happening and that without the lot split, the issue was moot.

He said if the property has been sitting un-utilized for years, it was a good idea to view the covenants and decide what to do with the property.

City attorney Shane Perry told the developer he needed to speak to the other property owners outside of the Planning Commission meeting.

"The only reason we were looking into R2 ... lot sizes allowed us to have 75-foot width," McClelland explained. "We have no intent at all of designing duplexes... would like to do single family homes."

Under new business, the Planning Commission voted against rezoning the lot in Windmill.

"I think we should stay with what the covenants are written for; we should change the zone," Sherman said.

McClelland said if the property is not approved for a lot split, he will not move forward with the purchase.

"I would walk away from the property," he said.

Planning Commission members Greg Pickens, Karen Sherman, Tony Byars and Patrick Wheeless were present. Planners Al Fowler, Michael Wilhelm and Chris Johnson were absent.

Commission members also heard from a property owner adjacent to King Lane Apartments on Weston Street. Planners had approved a rezoning request last month to change the zone from R2 to R3. When the issue was presented to City Council, it was agreed to send the question back to the Planning Commission to hear the property owner's objection. Planners did not vary the recommendation from last month and agreed to send the approved rezone back to City Council.

In other business, Planning Commission members:

• Approved rezoning 1.33 acres at 10508 from R2 to C3;

• Approved rezoning 4.03 acres at 1451 It'll Do Rd from A1 to R1 at the request of Barry and Mechel Wall; and

• Approved the amended zoning ordinance for the city.

All approved plans will be sent to the City Council for final approval.