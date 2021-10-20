Senior Lady Blackhawks honored in last home game

Nalea Holliday was escorted by parents, Nash and Candice Holliday. She is involved in softball, DECA, National Honor Society, Student Council, FCA and volleyball. She has been in the volleyball program for six years. Her favorite volleyball memory was her sophomore year when she went to a volleyball camp in Rolla and ended up at a bowling alley for team bonding and all played their favorite songs on the jukebox and then coach Woods turned on Copperhead Road and "we all got down to some Steve Earle."

Izzy Smith was escorted by Lisa and Tim Salmonsen. She is involved in volleyball, National Honor Society, Gifted and Talented program, youth leader for Numa Student Ministries and member of yearbook staff. She is a member of Rogers Christian Church. She has been involved in volleyball for six years. Her favorite volleyball memory was during the sophomore year when all the girls parked in the junior high parking lot during quarantine for team bonding and decided they all needed to go to the bathroom... "if you know, you know."

Dallice White was escorted by her parents, Merrill and Darcy White. She is involved in softball, volleyball, cross country, track, HOSA, National Honor Society and Science Club. She is a member of Stella United Methodist Church. She has been in the volleyball program for six years. Her favorite volleyball memory was going to a volleyball camp in Branson and zip lining with Izzy, Nalea and coach.

Lauren Wright was escorted by her parents, Brian Wright and Katie Burns. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, Math Club and National Honor Society. She is a member of the Discover Church. She has been in the volleyball program for six years. Her favorite volleyball memory was going swimming in the "disgusting" hotel pool this summer.

