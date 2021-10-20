Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 42

Thursday, Oct. 21, 1971

Several members of the Foothills of the Ozarks Antique Auto Club visited the Pea Ridge National Military Park Sunday in their Model Ts and a Studebaker coupe.

Asked the other day what he wants for his birthday tomorrow, Bud Barnes said: I want good health and lots to eat," he said. Bud Barnes will be 100. He was born Oct. 22, 1871, in Rocky Comfort, Mo. Melvin Smith of Pea Ridge is one of 16 of Barnes' grandchildren.

Miss Peggy McKinney, a senior at Pea Ridge High School, was crowned homecoming queen in pre-game ceremonies Friday at the Pea Bowl.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 42

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 1981

Pea Ridge National Military Park superintendent Betty Gentry announced that the National Park Service, working with the Small Business Administration in Kansas City, Mo., has awarded a contract to C.L. Fairley Construction Co., Kansas City to rebuild a portion of the park tour road and resurface the remainder

Mayor Lester Hall administered the oath of office to Pea Ridge's newest council member, Jerry Collins, at the losing of the City Council meeting Oct. 12. He will complete the unexpired term of Charles Colton.

Pea Ridge Planning Commission has scheduled a special meeting to consider rezoning some area of the city. The decision was a result of Edgar David who question what to do with his land due to the problems caused by the present zoning.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 42

Thursday, Oct. 17, 1991

Between 3,000 and 4,000 people attended the third annual Pea Ridge Lions Club Mule Jump Saturday. Sunny, owned by Don Sams of Barnstall, Okla., won the event for the third consecutive year. The mule cleared 61 inches. Two years ago, Sunny broke the world record with a jump here exceeding 71 inches.

Pea Ridge kindergarten teacher Marilyn Brock told the Pea Ridge School Board that testing shows that the majority of kindergarten students are in need of help in areas that they should already know. She said 60% of the students need considerable to moderate hep in two or more areas. "We need to address the needs of 3- to 4-year-olds," she said.

The final segment of the Highway 71 relocation project between Fayetteville and Bella Vista opened to traffic Tuesday.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 42

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2001

Luke Partington planned to fly into New York from London on Sept. 11. His planned visit with the Hignites of Pea Ridge was scheduled to last until the end of November. As he was preparing for the trip, he learned of the terrorist attack on America. The mood in London was very nervous, he said. He finally arrived in Pea Ridge a bit later than planned to visit Paul Hignite.

Two former world champion jumping mules battled for first place in the 51-inch tall and over jumping event at the Pea Ridge Mule Jump Saturday. Radar, owned by Mike Call of Henley, Mo., narrowly defeated Willie B., owned by Carl Chism of Colcord, Okla., as both balked at a 60-inch jump although both have bettered that mark in other contests.

Bring your bucks and your Hog spirit to Ole Applegate Place Farm, one mile west of Bentonville on Ark. Hwy 72 this week and find Minta Messer's booth. She will be selling t-shirts, sweat shirts appliqued with Razorbacks and appliqued and embellished denim jumpers, jackets, aprons and house quilts.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 42

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2011

Hundreds of children and adults have ridden and tromped through the pumpkin patch and grass maze of Dennis McGarrah's farm east of Pea Ridge this year. Pumpkins, squash and gourds of many different varieties garnered their attention.

Volunteering -- it's a great opportunity to help the school and community. A Day of Caring is scheduled for Saturday, organized by Keith Martin, Pea Ridge Elementary School principal.

Farmers Mutual Insurance of Rogers is celebrating its 100th anniversary with an open house. Manager Brad Fortner said the business was formed in 1909 in Little Flock. Pea Ridge native Keith Escue was the manager for many years.

A new "sign" greeted travelers along Arkansas Highway 72 (Slack Street) just west of Weston Street Monday morning. A wrecker wrapped with electric signage was placed atop poles at Erwin's Towing.