Black Velvet Cake
Recipe from the kitchen of Mary Wagoner
Country Classics
1 pkg. chocolate fudge cake mix
3 oz. pkg chocolate fudge instant pudding
4 eggs
1/2 C. water
1/2 C. cooking oil
1/2 pt. sour cream
1 pkg. chocolate chips
Mix all ingredients, adding one third of the chocolate chips.
Pour into a lightly greased pan (Bundt pan) alternating layers of cake batter and chocolate chips (start with the batter).
Bake in a 350° oven for 50 to 60 minutes. When cake is cool, remove from pan and garnish with whipped topping.
