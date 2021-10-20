Sign in
PRHS Band scores superior rating

by Annette Beard | October 20, 2021 at 10:04 a.m.

The high school marching band attended the Berryville Bobcat Marching Invitation Contest on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The band scored a First Division "superior" rating from the judges, according to assistant band director Matt McCool.

The band also received caption awards, including: Outstanding Woodwinds, Outstanding Percussion, Outstanding Color Guard, Outstanding Soloist -- Taylor McCaslin and Outstanding Drum Major -- Christian Carreira.

Other bands that attended the contest were from Farmington, Green Forest, Huntsville and Cotter, as well as the host school Berryville band.

The Pea Ridge Band is scheduled to attend the ASBOA Region 6 Marching Assessment on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Rogers High School.

