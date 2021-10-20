Pea Ridge Schools menus

Monday, Oct. 25

Breakfast: Super donut, cheese stick, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dogs, steamed broccoli, celery sticks w/ ranch, fresh fruit or mixed fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or BBQ rib patty

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, fresh fruit or applesauce, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or sub sandwich

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, fresh fruit or pineapple tidbits, milk

Thursday, Oct. 28

Breakfast: Sausage & egg biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chili w/ beans, crackers & cheese stick, garden salad, broccoli w/ ranch, wacky cake, diced peaches, milk

Friday, Oct. 29

Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, carrot sticks w/ ranch, corn on cob, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.