Pea Ridge Schools menus

Monday, Oct. 25
Breakfast: Super donut, cheese stick, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dogs, steamed broccoli, celery sticks w/ ranch, fresh fruit or mixed fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or BBQ rib patty
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, fresh fruit or applesauce, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or sub sandwich
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, fresh fruit or pineapple tidbits, milk
Thursday, Oct. 28
Breakfast: Sausage & egg biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chili w/ beans, crackers & cheese stick, garden salad, broccoli w/ ranch, wacky cake, diced peaches, milk
Friday, Oct. 29
Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, carrot sticks w/ ranch, corn on cob, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Lunch: Adults — $3.75