Pea Ridge Police Dept.

October 20, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 11

6:02 p.m. Police were advised of an agency assist. Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies wanted police to stop a silver Dodge pickup truck coming into town. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Robert Randall, 57, Garfield, in connection a warrant from Benton County. He was handed over to deputies.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

2:02 a.m. As a result of an investigation into a man standing on the street, police arrested Jeremy Dwayne Bryant, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with pubic intoxication. Miscellaneous items were recovered and logged.

11:11 a.m. Herbert Hoover Cameron, 43, Ward, Ark., went in to the police station to ask about his driver's license. It was discovered there was a warrant from Centerton for contempt of court. Cameron was cited on an e-citation.

1:26 p.m. A warrant was issued to Misty Wing, 45, Pea Ridge, from Benton County while she was in Pea Ridge Court.

1:27 p.m. Jessie Navarro, 20, Winslow, was arrested on a warrant out of Fayetteville when at Pea Ridge Court.

2:42 p.m. Nickolas Lake, 31, homeless, was arrested in Pea Ridge Court in connection with a one-day commit from the judge.

2:58 p.m. Police arrested Mark Dennis Law, 23, Pea Ridge, in connection with a warrant from Fayetteville.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

7:25 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Walmart Neighborhood Market for a private property accident involving vehicles driven by Rhonda Lynn Simmons, 55, Pea Ridge, and Stephanie Elizabeth Cain, 28, Garfield.

