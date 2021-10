Leon Harriman

Leon Harriman, 86, of Pea Ridge, died Oct. 9, 2021. He was born Nov. 13, 1934, in Japton, Ark., to Gordan and Opal (Spurlock) Harriman.

Survivors are his wife, Juanita (Wetzel) Harriman; son, Chuck Harriman (Erin) and Dwight Harriman; daughters, Lucinda Dewit Wetzel and Debbie O'Neal (Tom); seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

There are no public services planned.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rollins Funeral Home