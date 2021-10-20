Ladyhawk runners take Prairie Grove title, boys finish 2nd

The Blackhawk girls cross country team placed four runners in the Top 10 to cruise to a 30-point victory over Gravette in the Prairie Grove Invitational last week. Meanwhile the boys took second behind private school Providence from Rogers in a close battle.

Liz Vasques ran a fast 20:04 to take second overall in the high school girls 5K with Rylee Raines taking fifth (20:47), Kamree Dye sixth (20:58) and Ava Pippin finishing seventh (21:21) as the first four finishers had their tightest finish this season, staying within just over a minute from each other. The other runner scoring for the Hawks was Allie King who took 20th in 23:07.

Other runners for the girls were Kylee Tidwell, 23rd (23:49); Isabella Cruz, 46th (26:27); Evelyn Hernandez, 51st (27:18); and Ryleigh Gilbreath, 53rd (27:22).

Pea Ridge won with 33, far ahead of Gravette's total of 63. In third was Shiloh with 78, then Farmington with 94, Greenland 105, and Providence 111.

In the boys' race, the Hawks led the meet after three runners were in, but just barely as Providence only trailed 13-14. The Patriots picked up 9 points with their other scorers to post the final 40-48 win over the Hawks. After the Hawks, Green Forest was third with a distant 86, followed by Farmington 103, Shiloh 135, Huntsville 162, Prairie Grove 177, Valley Springs 221, Elkins 235, Berryville 237, and Thaden 294.

Tian Grant was the overall victor in the boys 5K, running the course in 16:53. Grandon Grant was third in 17:11, with sophomore Troy Ferguson taking ninth in 17:51. Sebasttien Mullikin was 17th in 18:26 with Jacob Stein finishing up the scoring with a 22nd place in 18:47.

Other runners for the boys: Noah Pruitt, 34th (19:22); Owen Reynolds, 41st (19:45); Huter SIngh, 42nd (19:46); Zachary Etzkorn, 45th (19:57); Phoenix Edmisson, 64th (21:07); Isaac Cruz, 65th (21:13); Nikolas Galbraith, 66th (21:14); Isaac Scates, 90th (23:42); Davis Tenney, 94th (24:01), and Drake Satterwhite, 99th (25:56).

In the junior high races, both girls and boys teams finished third.

Providence ended up running away with the girls title while Farmington dominated the boys race.

Providence won the girls' title with 21, Farmington had 69, with Pea Ridge scoring 100, Elkins 131, Gravette 152, Eureka Springs 161, Decatur 170, Green Forest 198, Berryville 203, Prairie Grove 211, Greenland 267, and Thaden 307.

In the boys' championship, Farmington won with 32, then Shiloh 71, Pea Ridge 91, Elkins 111, Haas Hall 116, Berryville 141, Harrison 156, Prairie Grove 194, Green Forest 252, and Lifeway 287.

Bailey Walker was the highest finisher for the girls, taking sixth in the 2-mile in 14:00. Trey Bounds led the boys with an eighth-place finish in 12:39..

The next four finishers for the girls who figured into the scoring were: Kennedy Fox, 17th (15:16), Isabella Etzkorn, 25th (15:50); Wrynlee Nichols, 32nd (16:19) and Zoey Hinojosa, 37th, (16:36).

The other boys who scored were: Ayden Canada, 11th (12:50); Evan Wilkerson, 21st (13:06); Cade Keith, 25th (13:30) and Jackson Turner, 33rd (14:10).

The other runners for the girls were: Zoeyanne Timmons, 50th (17:41); Marlow Kelly, 67th (19:06); Brylee Hardy, 74th (19:50); Ana Schmidt, 82nd (21:02); Lacey Ayres, 84th (21:21); Jennifer Burhus, 87th (21:42); Arianna Key, 89th (22:24); Chaselynn Jacobs, 90th (22:26); Patricia Thorpe, 96th (23:57); Emilia Heard, 97th (24:55); ReBenna Murray, 101st (25:41); and Ruth Martinez, 103rd (27:08).

The other runners for the boys were: Wyatt Dodson, 45th (14:10); Mason Butler, 48th (14:14); Evan Escajeda, 51st (14:24); Colin Slocum, 52nd (14:24); Kaleb Taylor, 55th (14:31); Harper Geren, 61st (14:54); Gavin Ora, 66th (15:04); Liem Taylor, 67th (15:05); 80th, Boston Powell, (15:40); Jake Ryals, 84th (15:53); Sammy Wilkerson, 87th (16:02); Cameron Smith, 93rd (16:27); Javier Salinas, 108th (18:04); Chandon Nichols, 109th (18:09).

Next week will see the 1-4A District Championship Cross Country meets for the junior and senior high athletes. High school runners will then look forward to the 4A State Championships in early November. The boys are the defending state champions but have to replace a number of talented senior athletes who have since graduated.

