Lady Hawks win first two, then fall to Lady Saints

Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks won the first two games against the Shiloh Lady Saints Thursday, Oct. 14, then fell as Shiloh Christian finished their perfect run through the 4A-Northwest Conference.

The Lady Saints (25-4-3, 16-0 4A-Northwest) climbed out of an 0-2 hole to notch a tough 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-7 win at Blackhawk gymnasium.

Pea Ridge, which will be the No. 3 seed in next week's 4A-Northwest Conference tournament, jumped out to claim the first two sets. The Lady Blackhawks trailed 23-22 in the second set, but scored the final 3 points to go up 2-0. But Shiloh Christian steadied out in serve receive and served more aggressively in the final three sets to take control.

Shiloh Christian coach Nathan Bodenstein couldn't have been more pleased with the composure of his team.

"Pea Ridge, we know they're good," Bodenstein said. "It's Senior Night. They are a tremendous defensive ballclub. They were playing well. They know what we want to go to.

"Ryan had to work really hard for her kills. Our middles hurt them a lot the last time we played. They still produced this time, but it was just a lot harder to get there."

"When we went down 0-2 I never thought 'Well, we don't have a chance," Bodenstein said. "Y'all are 15-0 in conference. You have a chance. You've just gotta play better than them. Their defense was unreal.

"I thought the hard nonconference schedule we play ... we're used to playing people as good as us and I think tonight Pea Ridge was as good as us. We found just little ways. We served more aggressively. We played better defense and we got better touches the last three sets."

The Lady Saints will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and will serve as the host. Shiloh Christian will also host the Class 4A state tournament beginning Oct. 26.

Senior Lady Blackhawk Lauren Wright, No. 5, rejoices at a play Thursday in Pea Ridge as the Blackhawks hosted Shiloh Lady Saints. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

