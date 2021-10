Saturday, Oct. 30

6-8 p.m. Fall Festival, First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack St., Pea Ridge, trunk or treat, popcorn, cotton candy, hay rides, pony rides, music, Sugar Shack will be there, free admission.

Sunday, Oct. 31

6-8 p.m. Costumes and Cops, Pea Ridge Police Department, 187 Slack St., Pea Ridge; drive-through parking lot event